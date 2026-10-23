Black Sails Heartthrob Luke Arnold’s Cult Sci-Fi Hit Lands in Travel Size Paperback, and It’s Under $10!

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The swashbuckling star has swapped his pirate hat for a pen, and his award-winning apocalypse epic is now pocket-sized. Shiver me timbers! Fans who swooned over Luke Arnold as the dashing Long John Silver in Black Sails have a brand-new reason to swoon, and this time it fits in your handbag. The Aussie heartthrob’s award-winning graphic novel Essentials Vol. 1 hits shelves TODAY in a portable paperback edition from The Lab Press. At just $9.99, it’s officially the bargain of the season. Luke dreamed up the mind-bending saga with none other than Chris “Doc” Wyatt, the producer behind cult comedy classic Napoleon Dynamite. Talk about a dream team. Gosh!

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From Pirate to Page-Turner Most of us know Luke from four sizzling seasons on the high seas in Black Sails. But the multi-talented star has a secret second life as an author! Fantasy fans already adore his noir-tinged Fetch Phillips Archives series, which kicked off with The Last Smile in Sunder City. Essentials marks Luke’s very first graphic novel, and it’s packed with everything readers love about his writing: epic world-building, juicy mysteries and wickedly dark wit. His co-creator Doc is Hollywood through and through, with credits on Napoleon Dynamite, The Legend of Vox Machina and Ultimate Spider-Man. The End of the World… and Then Things Get WEIRD Meet Harris Pax, a genius mathematician who saw the apocalypse coming and couldn’t do a single thing to stop it. When Earth smashes into an alien dimension, reality shatters, and the world turns into a shape-shifting landscape built from humanity’s memories, fears and wildest imaginings. But this is no ordinary disaster story. As Harris stumbles from one bizarre world to the next, he comes face-to-face with strange figures and even stranger realities that force him to ask the BIG questions: Who am I? What’s real? And what does it actually mean to be human? Think psychedelic sci-fi meets psychological horror, with a wicked streak of dark humor. Fair warning: you won’t be able to put it down.

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Seven Artists, One Jaw-Dropping Book Here’s the showstopper. Not one, not two, but SEVEN of comics’ most celebrated artists lend their talents to the pages: Jason Howard, Bill Sienkiewicz, Glenn Fabry, Andrea Mutti, Vince Locke, M.K. Perker and Dani. And the ever-changing looks are all part of the plan. Every time Harris crosses into a new fractured world, the art transforms right along with him. Stunning! The Critics Are OBSESSED Since its hardcover debut in 2025, Essentials Vol. 1 has been racking up the accolades. It scooped Gold in Adult Science Fiction at the 2025 Foreword INDIES and earned a dazzling five-star Clarion review from Foreword Reviews. And the story didn’t stop there. Vol. 2 arrived earlier this year, deepening the mythology and steering the saga toward its thrilling conclusion.

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