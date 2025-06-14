or
Blake Shelton Has Gotten 'Extremely Codependent' on Wife Gwen Stefani: 'He Always Wants Her to Join Him on the Road'

Photo of Blake Shelton and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton has gotten ‘extremely codependent’ on Gwen Stefani, an insider shared.

By:

June 14 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Blake Shelton has grown reliant on having wife Gwen Stefani around, according to an insider.

“Blake’s gotten to a point where he’s extremely codependent on Gwen, which is pretty sweet,” a source shared with a news outlet. “He always wants her to join him on the road. He’s so proud of her and hates it when they’re apart, and anytime she’s watching him, he gets an extra rush.”

'He Loves Singing to Her'

Photo of Blake Shelton and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton is 'happiest when Gwen is there,' an insider shared.

While they noted he has “no issue” performing and always gives his audience “a killer show,” he is “happiest when Gwen is there, which makes it all that much better for him.”

“When she’s there, it gives him a boost,” they continued. “He loves singing to her in the audience and having her eyes on him. All these years later, she still gives him butterflies.”

Gwen Stefani 'Takes Such Good Care' of Blake Shelton

Photo of Blake Shelton and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton is 'not at his best' without Gwen Stefani, a source revealed.

The insider also shared Stefani “also takes such good care” of Shelton when she accompanies him on tour.

“On the road without her, he’s eating all kinds of crap, staying up too late drinking,” they shared. “He’s not at his best. She always makes sure he takes good care of himself. That’s another reason he wants her to come out. He just feels better in every way with her around.”

Blake Shelton

How They Met

Photo of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were both going through divorces when they met.

Stefani and Shelton met when they were coaches on The Voice in 2014. Shelton was going through a divorce from Miranda Lambert at the time, and, coincidentally, Stefani was in the throes of one with Gavin Rossdale.

“I think that NBC did that,” Stefani said in a 2015 interview. “Two divorced people at the same time. But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There’s been so many people that I’ve gotten comfort from.”

The couple dated for four years prior to getting engaged in October 2020 and getting married in July 2021. While rumors have occasionally sprung about regarding the couple having issues and leading separate lives, they seem to be stronger than ever.

'They Love to Get Away From L.A.'

Photo of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be spending time together in Oklahoma soon.

“They love to get away from L.A. and all the superficiality of the business,” the source said regarding the couple’s plans to spend time together in Oklahoma soon. “On the ranch, they can totally relax and let down their guards. Their family and friends fly out to see them so it’s not like they are totally shut off, but they do have a lot more time alone. They go on long walks, write songs and play music together. Gwen cooks all their favorite foods, it’s very nourishing.”

“Right now, they go whenever they have downtime, but it’s usually just a few days,” they concluded. “They are looking forward to having a good couple of months there soon, where they can really recharge.”

