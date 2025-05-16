Blake Shelton Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless After Saying He Isn't 'Genuine' When He Laughs

Country artist Blake Shelton joined Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 13, where he left the late-night host speechless.

As the twosome discussed how Post Malone inspired Shelton’s album For Recreational Use Only, the country singer took a moment to dig into Fallon for being disingenuous when he laughs.

“You’ve been around him. I mean, you can’t be around that guy without having a good time,” Shelton said of Malone. “And he’s just so excited about everything. You guys are a lot alike now that I think about it.”