Article continues below advertisement
Blake Shelton Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless After Saying He Isn't 'Genuine' When He Laughs

photo of Blake Shelton and Jimmy Fallon
Source: @fallontonight/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon didn't know how to respond to the country artist after he said his reactions are disingenuous.

By:

May 16 2025, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Country artist Blake Shelton joined Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 13, where he left the late-night host speechless.

As the twosome discussed how Post Malone inspired Shelton’s album For Recreational Use Only, the country singer took a moment to dig into Fallon for being disingenuous when he laughs.

“You’ve been around him. I mean, you can’t be around that guy without having a good time,” Shelton said of Malone. “And he’s just so excited about everything. You guys are a lot alike now that I think about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Fallon Slaps Desk in Awe of Blake Shelton's Remark

Source: @fallontonight/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon slapped his desk in shock of Blake Shelton's comment.

“We are?” Fallon responded.

“Except — he’s genuine about his excitement,” Shelton said with a smug look on his face, leading the late-night host to slap his desk in shock.

While Fallon shrugged off the subtle joke, the audience gasped in awe of the country artist’s comment.

Article continues below advertisement

jimmy fallon blake shelton genuine
Source: @fallontonight/YouTube

Viewers found Blake Shelton and Jimmy Fallon's banter comical.

Many fans commented via YouTube on their comical commentary, saying they “love their banter.”

“OK they are hilarious,” wrote another.

“This was so chaotic. Blake and Jimmy are funny together,” agreed a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Fallon Roasted for 'Pretending' to Laugh

MORE ON:
Jimmy Fallon

jimmy fallon genuine blake shelton
Source: mega

Critics on Reddit dragged the late-night host for 'pretending' to think things are funny.

Notably, Fallon likes to laugh — at everything — after all, he is a comedian. However, critics have collectively weighed in on his reactions over the course of his career, taking to Reddit to slam the late-night host for being too dramatic.

“The guy has a lot of talent no doubt but he is so fake with his guests. Good gawd man quit over pretending everything your guests say and do is amazing. It’s just over the top how you pretend,” wrote one.

Article continues below advertisement

jimmy fallon genuine blake shelton joke
Source: mega

A critic slammed Jimmy Fallon for being 'fake.'

“He is rather fake and irritating. Regardless of who the guest is, they are invariably a very good friend of the show, and regardless of how vapid or silly their stories and or jokes are, he pretends to find them not only very interesting but also funny,” commented another.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Fallon Renews NBC Contract Until 2028

jimmy fallon genuine blake shelton joke fake
Source: mega

Jimmy Fallon renewed his contract with NBC.

“He f---ing sucks. He laughs at his own jokes and is always like ‘hahahaha, dude that’s awesome, now let’s play beer pong while I sing a Chappel Roan song but I’m dressed up and sound like Neil Young,’” a third joked.

Despite criticism, Fallon’s late-night show has been on air for 10 years, outlasting many others before him. He even recently renewed his contract, signing on with NBC until at least 2028.

