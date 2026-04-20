NEWS 'Blind Side' Actor Quinton Aaron Reveals How He Discovered Wife Was Married to Another Man After Waking Up From Coma Source: mega; @officialquintonaaron/instagram 'The entire time we were together, she told me she had been divorced for 10 plus years,' Quinton Aaron shared in a new interview. Allie Fasanella April 20 2026, Updated 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Quinton Aaron, best known for starring alongside Sandra Bullock in 2009's The Blind Side, has had an intense year so far. After waking up from a four-day coma following a spinal stroke in January, his family told him that his wife was still married to another man and could not legally make medical decisions on his behalf. "And that's what eventually led to the doctors removing her from around me," Aaron, 41, revealed in an interview that aired on the Monday, April 20, installment of Good Morning America.

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Source: Good Morning America/youtube The actor tied the knot two years ago.

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'That's My Biggest Mistake'

Source: Good Morning America/youtube Quinton Aaron married Margarita DeLeon at a Los Angeles chapel.

The actor — who is now working on regaining his ability to walk in daily physical therapy at an Atlanta, Ga., hospital — explained his wife of two years, Margarita DeLeon, told him she had long been divorced. "The entire time we were together, she told me she had been divorced for 10 plus years," he shared. "She even told the person where we were getting married, 'Oh yes, I have all the documents. I can email over to you the divorce decree.'" "But you never checked on your own?" ABC News' Steve Osunsami asked, to which Aaron replied, "That's my biggest mistake, you know?"

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'I Wasn't Aware of It'

Source: Good Morning America/youtube Margarita DeLeon claimed she didn't know her divorce wasn't finalized.

Aaron claimed that during his hospitalization, an attorney found records revealing DeLeon was still legally tied to a man she married in 1992. However, DeLeon insisted she was unaware her divorce was never finalized, calling it a mistake, and told ABC News his family was never supportive of their relationship. "When I told Quinton back in the hospital bed, and I want to be very honest about this, I feel like this needs to be said and brought out there. I said to him, I said, 'Bibi, this information that your family pulled up on me, you know, I wasn't aware of it.' I said, 'This is what I found out. It is true,'" she spilled.

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'It's Been a Feud'

Source: @officialquintonaaron/instagram; Good Morning America/youtube Quinton Aaron's wife and family didn't get along before the shocking discovery.

DeLeon's husband, who filed for divorce in February, confirmed her version of the story to ABC News. But Aaron seemed hesitant, telling Osunsami, "If I had a chance to do it over. I would have done my due diligence. I would've definitely done a lot more research." "It's been a feud, like, over the years," he added.

'Learn to Pay Attention'

Source: Good Morning America/youtube Quinton Aaron is learning to walk on his own again after suffering a spinal stroke in January.