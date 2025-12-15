BOA Las Vegas Is a 'High-End, Lively Experience' That Is Not to Be Missed: Details on the Sin City Hotspot!

Article continues below advertisement

If you're looking to for a new dining spot in Las Vegas, we've got the perfect place: BOA Steakhouse Las Vegas, which "blends refined dining with true Vegas energy, offering a high-end but lively experience inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort," Chef Brendan Collins exclusively tells OK!. The restaurant, which opened this year, is known for their signature steaks, including the 40-day dry-aged New York strip and A5 Japanese Wagyu — along with showpiece items like caviar cones and the “Boujee” twice-baked potato topped with crème fraîche and caviar.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: courtesy of BOA Steakhouse The Spicy Tuna Cones topped with caviar and gold leaf is not to be missed!

Article continues below advertisement

There's so much to try, from Spicy Tuna Cones topped with caviar and gold leaf to Caviar Cones topped with chives and crème fraîche, Goat Cheese Baklava made with pistachios, black truffles and frisee, Wagyu Cigars served with a black garlic yuzu aioli with chili crisp, Tableside Caesar Salad and so much more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Eugene Dela Cruz, OneSeven Agency The restaurant is located in The Venetian.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, make sure to order the Japanese A5 Wagyu, the 15 Day Dry-Aged Tomahawk and the BOA “Boujee” Twice Baked Potato topped with crème fraîche, chives and Royal Select caviar.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: courtesy of BOA Steakhouse The Tableside Caesar Salad is a fan-favorite.

Article continues below advertisement

"BOA is one of the most conveniently located upscale restaurants for pre- and post-show dining for The Sphere, just steps away inside The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes," the chef shares, adding it's the ideal place to have a late-night meal at or a "refined" dinner before a show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: courtesy of BOA Steakhouse The steak is a must-have!

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dinner service aligns perfectly with Sphere showtimes — 5 p.m.–midnight (Sun–Thu) and 5 p.m.–1 a.m. (Fri–Sat). "The ambiance is high-energy and stylish, combining modern elegance, warm lighting and a vibrant bar scene," Collins says, noting it's "a go-to destination for those wanting an elevated dinner that seamlessly fits into a night of entertainment."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OneSeven Agency Many celebrities have visited the restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the "cocktails are crafted with the same attention as the food, creating a full sensory experience," Collins shares, adding it's "a perfect choice for food lovers, celebratory groups, date nights and anyone seeking upscale dining that still feels vibrant and social."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: courtesy of BOA Steakhouse Cocktails 'are crafted with the same attention as the food, creating a full sensory experience,' the chef says.

Article continues below advertisement

As for how this location is different from others, Collins says it "features an expansive semi-open layout, including a dramatic indoor patio — an exclusive design element unique to the Las Vegas flagship" and "includes five distinct dining areas: the main dining room, indoor patio and three private dining rooms (Sapphire, Ruby and Diamond)."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OneSeven Agency JaNa Craig, Kyle Cooke and many more have dined at the restaurant.