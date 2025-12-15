BOA Las Vegas Is a 'High-End, Lively Experience' That Is Not to Be Missed: Details on the Sin City Hotspot!
Dec. 15 2025, Published 1:03 a.m. ET
If you're looking to for a new dining spot in Las Vegas, we've got the perfect place: BOA Steakhouse Las Vegas, which "blends refined dining with true Vegas energy, offering a high-end but lively experience inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort," Chef Brendan Collins exclusively tells OK!.
The restaurant, which opened this year, is known for their signature steaks, including the 40-day dry-aged New York strip and A5 Japanese Wagyu — along with showpiece items like caviar cones and the “Boujee” twice-baked potato topped with crème fraîche and caviar.
There's so much to try, from Spicy Tuna Cones topped with caviar and gold leaf to Caviar Cones topped with chives and crème fraîche, Goat Cheese Baklava made with pistachios, black truffles and frisee, Wagyu Cigars served with a black garlic yuzu aioli with chili crisp, Tableside Caesar Salad and so much more.
Of course, make sure to order the Japanese A5 Wagyu, the 15 Day Dry-Aged Tomahawk and the BOA “Boujee” Twice Baked Potato topped with crème fraîche, chives and Royal Select caviar.
"BOA is one of the most conveniently located upscale restaurants for pre- and post-show dining for The Sphere, just steps away inside The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes," the chef shares, adding it's the ideal place to have a late-night meal at or a "refined" dinner before a show.
Dinner service aligns perfectly with Sphere showtimes — 5 p.m.–midnight (Sun–Thu) and 5 p.m.–1 a.m. (Fri–Sat).
"The ambiance is high-energy and stylish, combining modern elegance, warm lighting and a vibrant bar scene," Collins says, noting it's "a go-to destination for those wanting an elevated dinner that seamlessly fits into a night of entertainment."
Additionally, the "cocktails are crafted with the same attention as the food, creating a full sensory experience," Collins shares, adding it's "a perfect choice for food lovers, celebratory groups, date nights and anyone seeking upscale dining that still feels vibrant and social."
As for how this location is different from others, Collins says it "features an expansive semi-open layout, including a dramatic indoor patio — an exclusive design element unique to the Las Vegas flagship" and "includes five distinct dining areas: the main dining room, indoor patio and three private dining rooms (Sapphire, Ruby and Diamond)."
In the last few months, a slew of celebrities have visited, including JaNa Craig, Kyle Cooke, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and many more.
For more information, click here.