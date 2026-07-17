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Bobbi Brown's Cult-Favorite Vitamin Enriched Face Base Gets a Major Upgrade

bobbi browns cult favorite vitamin enriched face base is evolving with new launch
Source: Bobbi Brown
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July 17 2026, Published 1:55 a.m. ET

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Some beauty products earn cult-favorite status, and then there's Bobbi Brown's Vitamin Enriched Face Base. A favorite among makeup artists, celebrities and beauty lovers alike, the moisturizer-primer hybrid has been a staple in vanities for decades (I mean, one sells every 10 seconds!) Now, the iconic formula is undergoing its biggest evolution yet.

Launching today, July 17, the new Vitamin Enriched Face Base+ builds on everything fans already know and love about the fan-favorite, while delivering even more skincare benefits and longer-lasting priming performance.

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bobbi browns cult favorite vitamin enriched face base is evolving with new launch
Source: Bobbi Brown
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More than five years in the making, the new formula was developed alongside the original chemist behind the beloved bestseller to create a next-generation version that helps hydrate, smooth and prep skin while extending makeup wear. The lightweight cream delivers 24-hour hydration and 24-hour priming, creating the perfect canvas whether you're going for a barely-there summer glow or full glam.

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bobbi browns cult favorite vitamin enriched face base is evolving with new launch
Source: Bobbi Brown
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Bobbi Brown's Global Brand Ambassador, Sara Foster, also swears by the new product, calling it her secret to looking fresh and put-together in one simple step, giving her skin a healthy, hydrated glow that makes her feel confident whether she's wearing a full face of makeup or no makeup at all.

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bobbi browns cult favorite vitamin enriched face base is evolving with new launch
Source: Bobbi Brown

Whether you're already devoted to the original or simply looking to upgrade your makeup prep, this new launch is set to become your next everyday essential. Consider it the beauty icon you know and love, just smarter, harder-working and ready for its next chapter!

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