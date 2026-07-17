Bobbi Brown's Cult-Favorite Vitamin Enriched Face Base Gets a Major Upgrade

Some beauty products earn cult-favorite status, and then there's Bobbi Brown's Vitamin Enriched Face Base. A favorite among makeup artists, celebrities and beauty lovers alike, the moisturizer-primer hybrid has been a staple in vanities for decades (I mean, one sells every 10 seconds!) Now, the iconic formula is undergoing its biggest evolution yet.

Launching today, July 17, the new Vitamin Enriched Face Base+ builds on everything fans already know and love about the fan-favorite, while delivering even more skincare benefits and longer-lasting priming performance.