LIVING Bobby Flay's Glamorous NYC Apartment Sparks Controversy With Bold Marble Bathrooms Source: Mega Bobby Flay’s $60 million NYC apartment renovation wowed fans — but sparked backlash for its bold marble bathrooms. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is stirring up buzz with his beautifully renovated TriBeCa apartment, but not everyone is a fan of his design choices. Nearly a decade after moving in, Flay finally transformed his 3,800-square-foot warehouse-style home into a vibrant reflection of his culinary lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bobbyflay/Instagram The celebrity chef unveiled a Parisian-inspired entryway and a leather-accented living room.

Article continues below advertisement

When he first settled in, Flay, 58, focused on the impressive kitchen — and it's easy to see why. "As somebody who cooks in kitchens, we always feel like we're cooking in a submarine; it's nice to come home to some breadth," he shared in a recent Architectural Digest video that showcased his spacious, open-air cooking area. However, the rest of his home lagged behind, and Flay decided it was time for a makeover. Now, in his latest Architectural Digest feature, he revealed the standout elements he collaborated on with designer Olivia Jane Capuano. From a stunning Parisian-inspired entryway to a luxurious leather sectional in the living room, every detail has been thoughtfully curated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Bobby Flay’s marble bathrooms were compared to bleu cheese and crime scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

While the photos from the redesigned space left some in awe, others were less than impressed, particularly with the eye-catching marble walls in the bathrooms. Many Instagram users compared the designs to bizarre visuals like bleu cheese or, even more alarmingly, crime scenes. Comments noted that the striking green-and-white patterns might induce headaches or nausea — certainly not the atmosphere Flay desires for guests indulging in his gourmet creations. A commenter voiced, "Great apartment. Except the bathroom…" In response to the criticism, both Flay and Capuano maintained a positive outlook. Capuano shared her gratitude on Instagram, expressing, "It's a dream to have a project featured on AD" and added that "great things happen when you get to collaborate with great friends," highlighting the bond she shares with Flay.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bobbyflay/Instagram Designer Olivia Jane Capuano called the stone designs in Bobby Flay's house 'distinct and expressive.'

Article continues below advertisement

Unrepentant about her bold design decisions, Capuano even dedicated another post to the unique "maximalist stone bathrooms," asserting they provide the space with "distinct and expressive character." Flay echoed this sentiment with a playful comment, dubbing Capuano the "best designer ever" for her work with unconventional marble designs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Bobby Flay praised Olivia Jane Capuano as the 'best designer ever' amid the backlash.