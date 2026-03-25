BodyHoliday St. Lucia Is the Perfect Place to Unwind: Why the Resort's 'Approach to Health and Wellness' Stands Out

Article continues below advertisement

If you're looking for someone new to travel to that has warm weather and only a short flight from New York City, look no further than St. Lucia! BodyHoliday, located on the island, is an all-inclusive destination spa that has been a pioneering concept in the wellness industry since they first opened. "Centered around a promise of ‘Give us your body for a week and we’ll give you back your mind,’ BodyHoliday’s approach to health and wellness offers a completely personalized experience for each guest, encouraging travelers to find balance and enhance their lives," Andrew Barnard, CEO of SunSwept Resorts [BodyHoliday, StolenTime], tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BodyHoliday BodyHoliday is a great wellness destination.

Article continues below advertisement

He adds, "BodyHoliday stands out from other wellness destinations for many reasons, but our key point of differentiation is that the resort doesn’t enforce a strict regimen for guests. Instead, we invite visitors to explore what wellness looks like for them, individually. Ultimately, it’s about changing your life for the better by being inspired from within to make better choices and live a better life. Guests can experience a variety of offerings on property from choosing their workouts, classes, sports and exercise programs to personalized wellness treatments to tailor their own custom itinerary."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BodyHoliday BodyHoliday's ethos is 'centered around wellness.'

Article continues below advertisement

BodyHoliday's ethos is "centered around wellness," Barnard says, adding the resort has a "robust activity schedule and daily included spa treatments," which will enhance any visit. "Our goal is for guests to leave the resort feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, ready to continue their wellness journey even after they depart. The focal point of BodyHoliday is the wellness center, where specialist practitioners offer curated recommendations tailored to the guest’s needs, with a diverse menu of holistic wellness offerings such as therapeutic massage, infrared therapy, as well as restorative beauty and skin treatments," he says. He continues: "Those who stay at BodyHoliday can expect a holistic approach to wellness that blends activities, group exercise, relaxation, healthy fresh food, and renewal from start to finish. Once a trip is booked, guests can use our online portal to begin planning their personal experience on-property, schedule spa treatments and book appointments at the Wellness Clinic, where doctors can run diagnostics to assess factors, such as nutrients, hormone and stress levels, heart health, and more to help establish the best course to better living for each guest. Once they arrive on property, the experience is designed to be flexible, allowing each guest to shape their stay around energy, exploration, and rest."

Article continues below advertisement

To make the experience even sweeter, BodyHoliday taps experts from around the world to lead immersive programming for guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try new things, from sailing and dancing to yoga and solo travel. "In recent years, this programming has even featured professional athletes, with fitness retreats led by former NFL player Randy Moss and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who recently made history with the second-most points ever scored in a game. Returning in October 2026, guests will once again have the chance to train with Saint Lucia’s own Gold-Medal Olympian Julien Alfred," Barnard shares.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BodyHoliday The property debuted in Saint Lucia in 1988.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to getting a daily spa treatment throughout the stay, guests can also enjoy an incredible range of onsite amenities, such as an expansive schedule of fitness classes, yoga sessions, creative workshops, and tennis, golf and archery lessons, as well as water sports like sailing and scuba diving. The all-inclusive experience includes premium dining at the resort’s six dining venues as well. "The dining experience at BodyHoliday is designed to mirror the resort’s holistic concept of well-being and a healthy lifestyle. Six dining offerings onsite include: the open-air Cariblue Restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner; TAO, the property’s elevated, award-winning dinner concept; and the laid-back Wellness Café. The property also offers I-TAL, a farm-to-table dining experience inspired by the local Rastafarian culture. Through I-TAL, guests embark on a tour of the resort’s garden and learn about the ingredients grown on the property before enjoying an interactive meal set in the garden," Barnard states. The property, which debuted in Saint Lucia in 1988, the first overseas destination spa, is expanding even more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BodyHoliday BodyHoliday will open in Portugal in 2029.

Article continues below advertisement

"In 2025, BodyHoliday officially announced plans for our first European property, BodyHoliday Algarve in Portugal. The BodyHoliday Algarve will open in 2029 and redefine wellness travel as a five-star sanctuary set amid the untouched beauty of Portugal’s Eastern Algarve region. The beachfront resort will span 26 acres and include five distinctive dining concepts, a 40,000-square-foot Wellness Center with over 40 treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness complex and multiple pools, a FIFA-standard soccer field and racquet center," Barnard says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BodyHoliday Guests can take part in a daily schedule of workout classes.