Bonnie Blue Asks Men to 'Become Daddies' in New Record-Breaking Adult Stunt: 'Breed Me Like Cattle'

image of Bonnie Blue
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Bonnie Blue announced a controversial new OnlyFans event, promising fans the chance to 'become daddys' in her latest record attempt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

OnlyFans sensation Bonnie Blue has stunned fans once again with a bold stunt that she claims could set another world record.

The star, 26, who allegedly slept with 1,057 men in a single day, took to Instagram to reveal her latest shocking move.

'Breed Me Like Cattle'

image of Bonnie Blue revealed a shocking new adult event.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue revealed a shocking new adult event.

In a video for her followers, Blue reflected on her past achievements and made it clear this new event would take things even further.

"I've broken world records; I've been banned from countries – but I'm yet to be successfully bred," she said, per RadarOnline.com, teasing the extreme nature of her plans.

She didn’t stop there, issuing a daring challenge to her followers: "So on Saturday, February 7th, boys, this is your opportunity to not only use me as a toy this time but to breed me like cattle."

'Become a Daddy'

image of She postponed the original January date to align with her menstrual cycle for the stunt.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

She postponed the original January date to align with her menstrual cycle for the stunt.

The adult star revealed she rescheduled the event from January 17 so it would align with her menstrual cycle.

"Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event, but that's because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy," Blue said.

"So Saturday, February 7th, is not only the perfect time but, the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad," she continued. "I don't want to stop before you breed me."

Tickets for the event are now on sale, and anyone who purchased one for the original date can still attend.

Bonnie Blue

Rescheduling Event

image of Tickets for the controversial challenge went on sale, with previous buyers allowed to attend.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Tickets for the controversial challenge went on sale, with previous buyers allowed to attend.

Blue previously teased the timing of her event when she announced the rescheduling, per the outlet.

A press release said the reason for the delay was "for one unapologetically blunt reason — it's the wrong time of the month."

She added to fans, "This Saturday's event is being pushed back to 7 February — not cancelled, but the timing needs to be perfect for this to work. Some things can't be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned, you'll understand. This one's definitely going to be worth the wait."

Ex-Cons Welcome

image of This comes after the star asked ex-cons to join her event.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

This comes after the star asked ex-cons to join her event.

Not only does Blue want to be "bred," but she also wants a specific kind of man to join her event — ex-cons.

"Prisoners, you've served your time, and now it's time to serve me. Saturday, the 17th of January, in London, I want to pleasure you in more ways than one. I don't care if you wear an ankle monitor, in fact, I think it's kind of hot," the adult star said, according to The Tab.

