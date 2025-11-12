Bonnie Blue Vows to Return to Australia for 'Schoolies Week' to Film With 'Barely Legal' Boys After Her Visa Was Revoked
Nov. 12 2025, Updated 6:04 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is planning to return to Australia to film with young men during "schoolies week" despite being forced out of the country last year for breaching the terms of her visa.
"Schoolies" refers to an Australian tradition in which high school graduates party for a week following their final exams in late November and early December.
The controversial adult film star, 26, announced in a recent video, "After draining so many barely legal freshers in the U.K., I'm now ready to taste the sweet Australians. This year I'm going to be drowning in fluids."
Bonnie Blue's Australian Visa Was Revoked
Australia's Department of Home Affairs revoked the British national's 12-month visitor visa last year and told her not to return after she revealed plans to engage in illegal s-- work with "barely legal boys."
This comes after the X-rated content creator declared on the Monday, November 3, edition of Australian news program A Current Affair that she'll be attending the annual event.
"I don't want to give too much away, but let's just say I've got good lawyers and I will be doing schoolies this year," she told host Allison Langdon. "A good lawyer gets you a very long way, maybe even Down Under."
Blue continued to tease her return to the Gold Coast.
"I think it's going to frustrate a lot of parents. So I am very excited for schoolies. I think this is going to cause the biggest uproar this year," she admitted.
Bonnie Blue Is Rage-Baiting Parents
Moreover, during an appearance on the "Saucy Secrets With Jana Hocking" podcast last month, she defiantly declared, "If I ever came back, I'd come back, do the craziest g------- and then get given a permanent ban."
However, a former friend of the notorious Brit told a news outlet she thinks Blue is lying through her teeth.
An Ex-Friend Is Calling Out Bonnie Blue
Fellow p--- star Annie Knight spilled, "She can’t come to Australia – she doesn’t have a lawyer who can change the Australian laws."
She added, "I also know with 100 percent certainty that she’s in Bali currently getting content to post in three weeks time pretending to be at Schoolies but she’ll have left before Schoolies begins."
“More lies and deceit as usual," Knight concluded.