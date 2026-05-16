What Happened to Bonnie Tyler? Inside the Singer's Health After She Was Placed Into a Medically Induced Coma
May 16 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET
Bonnie Tyler Was Hospitalized in Portugal
Bonnie Tyler is recuperating after undergoing surgery.
A statement on her official website on May 6 revealed the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" hitmaker was hospitalized for emergency surgery.
"We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery," it read. "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating."
The statement continued, "We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."
Bonnie Tyler Was Put Into an Induced Coma
In an update, representatives for Tyler thanked fans for the "incredible outpouring love and well wishes [they've] received for Bonnie over the last few days. It truly means the world."
They revealed the 74-year-old Welsh singer was put into a medically induced coma to "aid her recovery."
"We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to," the statement concluded.
The health scare came ahead of Tyler's scheduled performances across Europe, which were set to begin in late May.
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Bonnie Tyler Was in 'Severe Pain' Before the Emergency Surgery
Following the news, Tyler's friend Liberto Mealha spoke about her health and well-being in the period leading up to the emergency surgery.
"She started feeling unwell during a concert in London and went to a doctor for tests, but they didn't detect anything there," he told The Sun. "She decided to travel to the Algarve, where she began to feel severe abdominal pain."
He added, "Two days later, she went to a private hospital, which urgently transferred her to the hospital in Faro because her appendix had burst and she needed emergency surgery."
Mealha said Tyler's husband, Robert Sullivan, is supporting the "If You Were a Woman" singer at her hospital bedside. He also revealed the property developer believes his wife might not have survived had she stayed in the U.K.
"He's very grateful to the doctors and nurses at the Faro hospital," he continued.
Bonnie Tyler Previously Had Nodules on Her Vocal Cords
Over the years, Tyler has battled a number of medical challenges.
In the 1970s, she underwent surgery to remove the nodules from her vocal cords. She experienced complications during her recovery, ultimately developing the signature husky voice that went on to define her career.
"I started to get a sore throat because all the singing was taking its toll. A doctor discovered that I had nodules on my vocal cords. The only option was for them to be surgically removed," she recalled in her memoir Straight from the Heart. "After the procedure, I was told by my surgeons not to talk, let alone sing, for six weeks."
She and her producer David Mackay later embraced the rougher, huskier quality of her voice that gave her music a unique identity.
Tyler has also been candid about experiencing knee pain and other physical challenges that come with aging.