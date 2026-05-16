What Happened to Bonnie Tyler? Inside the Singer's Health After She Was Placed Into a Medically Induced Coma

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Bonnie Tyler Was Hospitalized in Portugal

Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler's emergency surgery reportedly went well.

Bonnie Tyler is recuperating after undergoing surgery. A statement on her official website on May 6 revealed the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" hitmaker was hospitalized for emergency surgery. "We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery," it read. "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating." The statement continued, "We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

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Bonnie Tyler Was Put Into an Induced Coma

Source: MEGA Her representative shared updates via the singer's website.

In an update, representatives for Tyler thanked fans for the "incredible outpouring love and well wishes [they've] received for Bonnie over the last few days. It truly means the world." They revealed the 74-year-old Welsh singer was put into a medically induced coma to "aid her recovery." "We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to," the statement concluded. The health scare came ahead of Tyler's scheduled performances across Europe, which were set to begin in late May.

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Bonnie Tyler Was in 'Severe Pain' Before the Emergency Surgery

Source: MEGA A friend of Bonnie Tyler revealed she first complained of feeling unwell during a gig in London.

Following the news, Tyler's friend Liberto Mealha spoke about her health and well-being in the period leading up to the emergency surgery. "She started feeling unwell during a concert in London and went to a doctor for tests, but they didn't detect anything there," he told The Sun. "She decided to travel to the Algarve, where she began to feel severe abdominal pain." He added, "Two days later, she went to a private hospital, which urgently transferred her to the hospital in Faro because her appendix had burst and she needed emergency surgery." Mealha said Tyler's husband, Robert Sullivan, is supporting the "If You Were a Woman" singer at her hospital bedside. He also revealed the property developer believes his wife might not have survived had she stayed in the U.K. "He's very grateful to the doctors and nurses at the Faro hospital," he continued.

Bonnie Tyler Previously Had Nodules on Her Vocal Cords

Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler disclosed how she got her signature husky voice.