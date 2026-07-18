EXCLUSIVE The Bizarre Reason Tragic Bonnie Tyler Had Rod Stewart to Thank for Soaring Voice That Eclipsed Singing Rivals Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler's voice left her sounding like a 'female Rod Stewart,' a source said. Aaron Tinney July 18 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bonnie Tyler's famously husky voice was the sound that lifted her above many of her singing rivals and became one of the most recognizable in popular music – and OK! can reveal it was created by a bizarre twist of fate after throat surgery left her sounding, in her own words, like "a female Rod Stewart." What could have ended the late Welsh singer's career instead became the making of it, helping propel her to worldwide fame with "It's a Heartache" and "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

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Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler died in July.

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Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler's voice was known for being raspy.

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Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler endured several setbacks in her career.

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She famously said: "I began by singing in my bedroom with a hairbrush," adding she "sang for seven years before getting a record deal." Tyler worked in grocery stores, performed in working men's clubs for around $1 a night and even laughed about one disastrous early performance when, she recalled, "My wig came off." After "It's A Heartache," record executives tried steering her toward softer country-pop, but Tyler believed her voice belonged in rock music. She later said: "I wanted to do more rock and roll. I thought, 'I'm not doing very well at the moment, so I may as well go in that direction.' If it's successful, great. If it's not, at least I'd be doing the music I really enjoy doing." The decision led her to songwriter Jim Steinman, whose theatrical songwriting perfectly matched Tyler's dramatic vocals. Their collaboration produced "Total Eclipse of the Heart," released in 1983, which topped the charts in both Britain and the United States and became one of the defining songs of the decade.

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Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler continued recording and touring for decades.