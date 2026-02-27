or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > ABC
OK LogoNEWS

Snow Business: Boston Anchor Cross-Country Skis to Work During Historic Nor'easter

Composite photo of Erika Tarantal.
Source: @erikatarantal/INSTAGRAM

A Boston news anchor skied to work during the historic Nor’easter.

Profile Image

Feb. 27 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

When a powerful nor’easter turned the Boston area into a snow globe, one local news anchor decided the show must go on — even if it meant strapping on skis.

Erika Tarantal of ABC affiliate WCVB made her commute to the station in Dedham, Mass., on February 23 by cross-country skiing through the storm, swapping traffic jams for fresh powder as Winter Storm Hernando walloped the Northeast.

Article continues below advertisement

Trading Tires for Skis

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Erika Tarantal traded tires for skis to get to work as blizzard conditions intensified.
Source: MEGA

Erika Tarantal traded tires for skis to get to work as blizzard conditions intensified.

Forecasters at WCVB predicted as much as 24 inches of snow in the region, with wind gusts reaching the strength of a Category 1 hurricane. With roads buried and travel treacherous, Tarantal opted for a distinctly New England solution.

“Here we go!” she said in a video shared from her journey, bundled up against the elements. “[These are] the lengths I will go to not move my car from the covered garage at the hotel to get to work.”

Clipping into her cross-country skis, Tarantal set off past snowdrifts and plows, joking midway through her trek, “And they say the [U.S.] Postal Service goes through anything!”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The anchor posted her successful ‘Nor’easter commute’ on her Instagram account.
Source: @erikatarantal/INSTAGRAM

The anchor posted her successful ‘Nor’easter commute’ on her Instagram account.

As whiteout conditions intensified near the station, she laughed, “OK, the station is right over there. I swear!” Moments later, she arrived triumphantly. “Made it to the newsroom!” she cheered as a news van rolled through the snowy lot behind her.

WCVB dubbed it a “Nor’easter commute,” calling Tarantal’s journey a creative solution when the forecast calls for snow: bring your skis.

MORE ON:
ABC

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Storm for the Record Books

Image of The National Weather Service reported that some areas saw more than two feet of snow.
Source: MEGA

The National Weather Service reported that some areas saw more than two feet of snow.

Tarantal’s commute came as blizzard conditions were reported across the region, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas saw more than two feet of snow, with wind gusts topping 70 mph in several locations.

The system, classified as a nor’easter, is a type of storm that develops along the East Coast with winds coming from the northeast. While they can occur at any time of year, they are most frequent — and often most violent — between September and April.

In Montauk, N.Y., FOX Weather storm specialist Mike Seidel waded through snowdrifts up to his hips during a live broadcast, where 22.5 inches had already fallen. “It’s one for the record books, and we’ve got a ways to go,” he said on air.

Peak New England Energy

Image of Erika Tarantal shared a triumphant ‘I made it to the newsroom!’ moment.
Source: @erikatarantal/INSTAGRAM

Erika Tarantal shared a triumphant ‘I made it to the newsroom!’ moment.

Tarantal’s ski-to-work moment quickly became a bright spot in an otherwise punishing storm cycle — a reminder that live television doesn’t stop for snow days.

In a region where winter is practically a personality trait, her cross-country commute felt less like a stunt and more like a badge of honor. When the roads disappear under two feet of snow, sometimes the only way forward is straight through it.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.