Boston Blue's Donnie Wahlberg Discusses Danny and Maria's Breakup While Teasing Possible Reunion: 'She's in a Crisis'

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Fans of Boston Blue are reeling from the shocking breakup of Danny Reagan and Maria Baez. During the April 17 episode of the CBS series, Maria returned to assist with a case, but her dynamic with Danny, portrayed by Donnie Wahlberg, felt strained. It was later revealed that Maria, played by Marisa Ramirez, was grappling with her mother’s deteriorating mental health after a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

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Maria Baez Faces a Family Crisis After Her Mother’s Diagnosis

Source: BOSTON BLUE/CBS Donnie Wahlberg discussed the breakup between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez in the CBS television series ‘Boston Blue’.

“She’s in a crisis. She’s not sure what to do,” Wahlberg shared with Us Weekly at CBS Fest on April 15. Despite the turmoil, he noted that Danny, known for his stubbornness, is not ready to give up. “Danny is very stubborn [though so] he ain’t going down without a fight,” he explained. Wahlberg, who has portrayed Danny since 2010, encouraged fans to remain hopeful for a rekindling of the couple’s romance. “They must hold out hope for [them to] rekindle [their romance],” he said.

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Sonequa Martin-Green Hopes Danny and Maria Reconcile

Source: MEGA Sonequa Martin-Green expressed her support for a possible reunion between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez.

His co-star, Sonequa Martin-Green, also expressed her desire for the couple to reunite. “I would love [to see them back together],” she stated. “I love Marissa and I think that they’re lovely together.” In a twist, Wahlberg indicated that there is a plan to extend the narrative surrounding Danny and Maria. He referenced classic soap operas, sharing, “I grew up watching General Hospital and All My Children.” He recalled how characters often experience ups and downs in their relationships, hinting that viewers may see similar dynamics for Danny and Maria.

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Source: MEGA Maggie Lawson’s character, Sarah, received a marriage proposal from Mike Vogel’s character, Seth, shortly before Danny Reagan and Maria Baez separated.

Contrasting this storyline, Sarah, played by Maggie Lawson, experienced a more positive turn in her personal life as Seth (Mike Vogel) proposed just before Danny and Maria's split. Lawson noted the realistic portrayal of life in the show. “That’s life,” she remarked. “That’s human and that’s real. Sometimes when these beautiful celebrations happen, it’s a reminder of other painful things that people are going through.”

Source: BOSTON BLUE/CBS Gloria Reuben expressed uncertainty about Danny Reagan and Maria Baez getting back together, while Maggie Lawson remained optimistic about their future.