or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Donnie Wahlberg
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Boston Blue's Donnie Wahlberg Discusses Danny and Maria's Breakup While Teasing Possible Reunion: 'She's in a Crisis'

Photo of Donnie Wahlberg.
Source: MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg discussed Danny Reagan and Maria Baez's breakup and hinted at a possible reunion.

Profile Image

Oct. 17 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fans of Boston Blue are reeling from the shocking breakup of Danny Reagan and Maria Baez.

During the April 17 episode of the CBS series, Maria returned to assist with a case, but her dynamic with Danny, portrayed by Donnie Wahlberg, felt strained. It was later revealed that Maria, played by Marisa Ramirez, was grappling with her mother’s deteriorating mental health after a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Maria Baez Faces a Family Crisis After Her Mother’s Diagnosis

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donnie Wahlberg discussed the breakup between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez in the CBS television series ‘Boston Blue’.
Source: BOSTON BLUE/CBS

Donnie Wahlberg discussed the breakup between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez in the CBS television series ‘Boston Blue’.

“She’s in a crisis. She’s not sure what to do,” Wahlberg shared with Us Weekly at CBS Fest on April 15.

Despite the turmoil, he noted that Danny, known for his stubbornness, is not ready to give up. “Danny is very stubborn [though so] he ain’t going down without a fight,” he explained.

Wahlberg, who has portrayed Danny since 2010, encouraged fans to remain hopeful for a rekindling of the couple’s romance. “They must hold out hope for [them to] rekindle [their romance],” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Sonequa Martin-Green Hopes Danny and Maria Reconcile

Image of Sonequa Martin-Green expressed her support for a possible reunion between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez.
Source: MEGA

Sonequa Martin-Green expressed her support for a possible reunion between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez.

His co-star, Sonequa Martin-Green, also expressed her desire for the couple to reunite. “I would love [to see them back together],” she stated. “I love Marissa and I think that they’re lovely together.”

In a twist, Wahlberg indicated that there is a plan to extend the narrative surrounding Danny and Maria.

He referenced classic soap operas, sharing, “I grew up watching General Hospital and All My Children.” He recalled how characters often experience ups and downs in their relationships, hinting that viewers may see similar dynamics for Danny and Maria.

MORE ON:
Donnie Wahlberg

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Maggie Lawson’s character, Sarah, received a marriage proposal from Mike Vogel’s character, Seth, shortly before Danny Reagan and Maria Baez separated.
Source: MEGA

Maggie Lawson’s character, Sarah, received a marriage proposal from Mike Vogel’s character, Seth, shortly before Danny Reagan and Maria Baez separated.

Contrasting this storyline, Sarah, played by Maggie Lawson, experienced a more positive turn in her personal life as Seth (Mike Vogel) proposed just before Danny and Maria's split.

Lawson noted the realistic portrayal of life in the show. “That’s life,” she remarked. “That’s human and that’s real. Sometimes when these beautiful celebrations happen, it’s a reminder of other painful things that people are going through.”

Image of Gloria Reuben expressed uncertainty about Danny Reagan and Maria Baez getting back together, while Maggie Lawson remained optimistic about their future.
Source: BOSTON BLUE/CBS

Gloria Reuben expressed uncertainty about Danny Reagan and Maria Baez getting back together, while Maggie Lawson remained optimistic about their future.

While Lawson remains optimistic about Danny and Maria's future, co-star Gloria Reuben expressed a more cautious outlook. “I always hope for a couple of days then I’m like no,” she said, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the couple's fate.

As the storyline develops, viewers are left to ponder whether Danny and Maria can overcome their challenges. Boston Blue airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming the next day on Paramount+.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.