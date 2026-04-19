'Boy Band Confidential' Exposes Dark Reality Behind '90s Pop Fame
April 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
The glossy choreography and chart-topping hits of ’90s boy bands masked a far more complicated reality that a new documentary is bringing into sharper focus.
Boy Band Confidential, executive produced by *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, revisits the era that produced global sensations like the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and 98 Degrees, revealing an industry shaped as much by exploitation and pressure as by pop success.
Behind the Pop Fantasy
“Why not now?” Fatone told The Hollywood Reporter, pointing to renewed nostalgia for the ’90s. “I think fans have heard some stories — we know the Lou Pearlman story. But there’ve been so many times I’ve talked to the guys from the other groups… I always thought it’d be good to tell their stories.”
Those stories go far beyond the familiar rise-to-fame narrative. Featuring artists including AJ McLean, Lance Bass, Nick Lachey, and members of Boyz II Men and LFO, the documentary explores addiction, financial instability, racism, and trauma that unfolded behind the scenes.
“There’s definitely a common ground with all of us in the sense of the feelings and stress, and the highs and the lows of performing,” Fatone told the outlet.
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The Lou Pearlman Shadow
No figure looms larger over the era than Lou Pearlman, the manager who built — and exploited — many of its biggest acts.
The documentary revisits how Pearlman structured contracts that left artists earning a fraction of their success, at times taking 51% of earnings while also claiming a share as a “sixth member.” While the bands were ostensibly bringing in millions, they themselves were only paid thousands.
Beyond financial misconduct, the film also revisits longstanding allegations of inappropriate behavior.“There were a lot of inappropriate sexual circumstances that we found ourselves in with Lou… kind of chipping away at you to lower your guard,” O-Town’s Ashley Parker Angel recalls in the documentary.
Fame, Pressure and Breaking Points
The emotional toll of fame is another throughline. Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees described feeling “so worthless” during the height of the band’s success, admitting he feared he might not survive without help. AJ McLean detailed his struggles with addiction, while other artists spoke candidly about suicidal thoughts and identity loss after their careers stalled.
Fatone himself revealed financial struggles after *NSYNC’s breakup: “I’m literally trying to figure out what I have to do with my family, I’m moving my family into my parents’ house, I had to figure out how to support my ex wife and my kids,” Fatone says in the film.
The documentary also revisits tragedies, including the 1992 killing of Boyz II Men’s tour manager and the deaths of multiple LFO members over the years.
Boy Band Confidential is now streaming on HBO Max.