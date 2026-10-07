Boy Meets World's Matthew Lawrence Says There Was 'Dysfunction' on 'Girl Meets World' Set Between the Adults: 'It Really Bummed Me Out'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence called out the "dysfunction" he witnessed on the set of Girl Meets World when he returned to the Disney Channel show universe.
The actor opened up about his experience with the spin-off series in a telling new interview published October 6.
'Girl Meets World' Was a 'Strange' Experience for Matthew Lawrence
Lawrence, who portrayed Jack Hunter in the '90s show, was written into one episode of the 2010s spin-off.
"It was interesting, I can tell you that," he said of being on that set.
"It’s strange... There was a duality to it that was hard to put into words, because you’re back on set with the same people that you had this amazing experience with, and you did something at a very high level with. And then you’re kind of doing a retread in a strange way."
He continued, "You’re still there with these people, but it’s now focused on the younger kids, which was a totally fine take, but it was very weird. It was very weird."
Matthew Lawrence Didn't Love the Atmosphere on Set
Lawrence only appeared in one episode, and he was perfectly fine leaving it at that after how uncomfortable he felt during filming.
He told Entertainment Weekly that "the kids were doing fine," but he witnessed "some dysfunction" in the "adult half of the show."
He continued, "Which really bummed me out and made me sad. I did one [episode] and then probably wouldn’t have done more because it was just, it felt odd. It felt odd to me. There [were] some things going on."
These Stars Reprised Their Roles on 'Girl Meets World'
- Danielle Fishel Reveals Which Former 'Boy Meets World' Costar Jogs Past Her House Every Day — Plus, Where The Cast Stands Now
- 'Boy Meets World' Feud: Maitland Ward Accuses Costar Danielle Fishel of Being 'Disingenuous' and Jealous in Tense Podcast Argument
- Rider Strong Is So 'Grateful' For His Role On 'Boy Meets World,' But Now He Wants To 'Forge A New Path' By Being Behind The Camera
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Girl Meets World, which ran between 2014 and 2017 on Disney Channel, starred Rowan Blanchard, Peyton Meyer, Corey Fogelmanis and Sabrina Carpenter as the main kid cast, but it also featured plenty of the original cast members from Boy Meets World.
Ben Savage appeared as Cory and Danielle Fishel reprised the role of Topanga. In the spin-off, they were married and parents to Blanchard's character Riley. Meanwhile, OGs including Rider Strong, Will Friedle and William Daniels also returned.
'Boy Meets World' Is Still Beloved 30 Years Later
Boy Meets World had a huge cultural impact on '90s kids. It ran for a whopping seven seasons between 1993 and 2000, and took home six awards, including a Kids' Choice Award.