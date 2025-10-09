Bozoma Saint John Dishes on 'Authentic' Rachel Zoe Joining 'RHOBH' Season 15: 'She Knows Exactly Who She Is'

Article continues below advertisement

Bozoma Saint John knows how to break all the right rules. After the businesswoman made the bold decision to move from behind the desk into the corporate world to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she's learned that playing it safe never pays off. The mogul chats exclusively with OK! about what fans can expect from Rachel Zoe on the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series, what she's learned from being on reality television, her engagement to Keely Watson and partnering with Violife to let people know it's okay to part with their health habits every once in a while.

Rachel Zoe Joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Source: @doritkemsley/INSTAGRAM Rachel Zoe joined the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' for Season 15.

Now that Saint John is a seasoned pro on the reality series, Zoe will be the newbie in the established group of women. "I knew Rachel already," the On Brand With Jimmy Fallon co-host says. "She's one of those people that knows exactly who she is and she's not deviating from it. She's as fabulous as you think she is. She has the chops like you think she does. There is nothing about that woman that is not authentically her. She's not going to pretend like she's something else when she's not."

Going Back to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Source: NBC Bozoma Saint John returned for Season 15 of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Saint John wasn't scared to dive back into the drama when she returned for Season 15 of the Bravo series. "I remember at the last reunion, Andy Cohen asked me, 'How did you feel this season? What did you think?' I was like, 'I loved it. I'm excited!' Everybody started laughing at me," she explains. "Kyle Richards was the one who was laughing the most and the loudest. She was like, 'Said no one ever!' I'm just like, 'What are you talking about? I had a fantastic time!' I watched back last season, and I meant everything I said. I have no regrets about it. That was my mindset going into this season. I am just who I am. This new opportunity now are just layers of myself that already existed. But I'm just opening up to the world to see."

Engagement to Keely Watson

Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA Keely Watson proposed to Bozoma Saint John in August.

Saint John may be killing it on television and in business, but her personal life is even better. In August, Watson popped the question after years of dating. "I've dated in the past. Obviously, they weren't serious enough for me to be doing anything extra with. I didn't talk about that part of my life publicly," she explains. "Because as a widow, a single mom and as someone whose child really loves her father, I didn't want to tarnish him and his image in our home. So, when I began dating Keeley, I knew almost immediately that this was very different. One of the turning points was when I decided to do Housewives. I was concerned about whether or not the relationship would survive the scrutiny of the show because I wasn't willing to hide it. When I told him that I planned to talk about our relationship on the show, he was like, 'Yeah, that makes sense. Of course, because why wouldn't you?'"

Partnership With Violife

Source: NBC Bozoma Saint John is partnering with Violife, America’s number one dairy-free cheese brand.