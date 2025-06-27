Brad Pitt's Los Angeles Home Targeted and Ransacked in Daring Burglary

Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home was burglarized while he was away at the 'F1' premiere in London.

Thieves ransacked the property, making off with an undisclosed amount of miscellaneous items. The exact value of the stolen property remains unknown.

Officers responded to the break-in at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, according to a spokesperson for the LAPD. While officials did not identify the homeowner, a broadcast outlet , citing sources, confirmed the situation involved Pitt's residence.

The F1: The Movie actor was not at home during the incident, and was at the London premiere of the movie with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon .

A spokesperson for Pitt declined to comment on the incident, according to the New York Post.

Three people climbed over a front fence and broke in through the home's front window. Police are currently on the hunt for the suspects.

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a veteran Formula One driver who returns to the sport after a devastating crash ended his career decades prior. Pitt's character faces personal demons and the challenge of adapting to contemporary F1 machinery, all while striving to help his underdog team achieve a win.

Pitt worked with Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton, who produced the film.

"We drew on him a lot. I mean, we had 12 hour sessions in this very hotel in London, where we were just like, ‘What about this, what about that, what about this.’ And he would take us through, and it had to pass his smell test, you know, to keep us within the parameters of reality. Because we’re Hollywood, and we like a bit of drama," Pitt said on the "Off the Grid" podcast.