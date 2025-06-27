Brad Pitt's Los Angeles Home Targeted and Ransacked in Daring Burglary
Police are investigating a burglary at Brad Pitt’s home in the Los Feliz neighborhood.
Officers responded to the break-in at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, according to a spokesperson for the LAPD. While officials did not identify the homeowner, a broadcast outlet, citing sources, confirmed the situation involved Pitt's residence.
Thieves ransacked the property, making off with an undisclosed amount of miscellaneous items. The exact value of the stolen property remains unknown.
Three people climbed over a front fence and broke in through the home's front window. Police are currently on the hunt for the suspects.
A spokesperson for Pitt declined to comment on the incident, according to the New York Post.
The F1: The Movie actor was not at home during the incident, and was at the London premiere of the movie with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a veteran Formula One driver who returns to the sport after a devastating crash ended his career decades prior. Pitt's character faces personal demons and the challenge of adapting to contemporary F1 machinery, all while striving to help his underdog team achieve a win.
Pitt worked with Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton, who produced the film.
"We drew on him a lot. I mean, we had 12 hour sessions in this very hotel in London, where we were just like, ‘What about this, what about that, what about this.’ And he would take us through, and it had to pass his smell test, you know, to keep us within the parameters of reality. Because we’re Hollywood, and we like a bit of drama," Pitt said on the "Off the Grid" podcast.
He added: "I mention that because that was just after the '21 season, and at the same time with us, he was nothing but grace and business and taking us through racing."
This break-in is the latest in a troubling trend of burglaries targeting high-end neighborhoods across Los Angeles and Southern Calif., where celebrities and VIPs have fallen victim to crime sprees.
Earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban's home was burglarized, raising alarm in the celebrity community.
Kidman and Urban were not home at the time, as Urban was performing in Las Vegas and Kidman was with him. Their children were also not present. One of their employees discovered the incident, which reportedly scared off the intruders.
Just a week prior, LA Football Club star Olivier Giroud, a member of the French National Team that won the 2018 World Cup, experienced a similar fate when thieves pilfered a “significant amount” of jewelry and other valuables from his Southern California home.
Authorities have yet to determine if these incidents are linked to South American burglary crews, which have historically targeted upscale homes across the nation and have made a presence in the L.A. area for over a decade.