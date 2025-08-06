Brad Pitt's Mom Jane Etta Dead at 84, Her Granddaughter Confirms: 'I Don’t Know How We Move Forward Without Her'

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt's mother, Jane Etta, has passed away at age 84. The sad news was revealed by the movie star's niece Sydney, whose father is the actor's brother, Doug Pitt. "My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," her tribute began.

'She Had the Biggest Heart'

Source: @pidney/instagram Brad Pitt's niece confirmed his mother, Jane Etta, has passed away

"If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked," Sydney continued. "She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things. She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do."

Source: mega Sydney Pitt reminisced on the 'special days' she used to spend with her grandmother.

"Every year before school, she gave each of us grandkids a 'special day' which was a whole day to do whatever we wanted (and Papa had to go along with it… though I know he secretly loved it too). Mine usually started with banana splits for breakfast, hours of playing Trouble, a craft project obvi, riding every ride together at Silver Dollar City like the bad--- she was, dinner at Olive Garden with Papa, mini golf where she’d make a V with her feet to help me aim… (and somehow still beat me) and ending the night watching Paulie until we feel asleep," Sydney recalled. "She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it."

Source: mega The actor's mom had 14 grandchildren.

"I don’t know how we move forward without her. But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird," she concluded. "She was love in its purest form. We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us ♥️🪽✨🦜."

Brad Pitt Mentioned His Mom on 'Today'

Source: @pidney/instagram In June, Brad Pitt gave his mom a shout-out on 'Today.'