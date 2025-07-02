Brad Pitt Admits Being on MTV's 'Jacka--' in 2002 'Was One of My Proudest Moments': Watch Footage From His Episode

"What was it like getting abducted on Jacka--?" Jason, 37, asked, which made the father-of-six laugh out loud.

"I loved when these guys came on, because we're all serious about our acting," Brad, 61, admitted of himself and his colleagues at the time. "Suddenly these guys come around and go, 'We don't give a f--- what you think about us. In fact, we want you to be upset with us and we're just going to go out there with no shame.'"

"So, [the show's executive producer] Spike Jonze is a friend of mine and I called him up and said, 'Hey, man, if [Johnny] Knoxville and the gang, you know, they got anything going on, I'm in,'" the star recalled.