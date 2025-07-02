Brad Pitt Admits Being on MTV's 'Jacka--' in 2002 'Was One of My Proudest Moments': Watch Footage From His Episode
The latest installment of Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast featured their biggest A-list guest so far: Brad Pitt!
The Oscar winner joined the brothers for the Wednesday, July 2, episode of the show, where they talked about his new F1 movie and Brad's past gigs, such as his stint on a 2002 episode of MTV's Jacka--.
Brad Pitt 'Loved' Being on 'Jacka--'
"What was it like getting abducted on Jacka--?" Jason, 37, asked, which made the father-of-six laugh out loud.
"I loved when these guys came on, because we're all serious about our acting," Brad, 61, admitted of himself and his colleagues at the time. "Suddenly these guys come around and go, 'We don't give a f--- what you think about us. In fact, we want you to be upset with us and we're just going to go out there with no shame.'"
"So, [the show's executive producer] Spike Jonze is a friend of mine and I called him up and said, 'Hey, man, if [Johnny] Knoxville and the gang, you know, they got anything going on, I'm in,'" the star recalled.
The Fight Club lead explained how his episode on the reality-comedy stunt show centered on "this idea of celebrity abduction."
"So, I'm standing in the line at Pink's, waiting for a hot dog. Famous Pink's hot dogs," Brad shared of the setup. "And I've been standing there long enough for people to go, 'Oh, that's so and so. That's that Pitt guy.'"
"And then suddenly this van pulls up and all these shirtless guys in hoods get out and and grab me, throw me in the van," he continued. "I'm screaming like a 6-year-old girl."
The Actor Admits Being on the Show 'Was One of My Proudest Moments'
"Yeah, it's one of my proudest moments," the actor confessed, prompting Travis, 35, and Jason to laugh.
"Oh, those guys..." the movie producer said.
"I just met Johnny for the first time. I was freaking starstruck," admitted Jason. "I mean, I watched so much of that growing up, man."
"Did you ever get your hot dog or no?" asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
"No, I'm still waiting," Brad quipped.
Jason Kelce's Unexpected Connection to Brad Pitt
Elsewhere on the podcast episode, Jason told Brad, "I don’t know if you know this: I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with your brother [Doug Pitt]."
The Hollywood hunk said he did know about their adventure, adding, "He’s got two of you guys up there. He’s got Joe Buck up there and some other great [guy]."
While the retired Philadelphia Eagles star had "fun" climbing, he admitted getting back down is "easily the worst part."
"You get so excited. You reach the summit and you’re like, ‘I’m here, it’s over now.’ But now you have to go back down," Jason spilled.