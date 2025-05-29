or
Brad Pitt Aims to Outsmart Leonardo DiCaprio While Prepping for 'Heart of the Beast': 'He's Going to Be in Some Physically Hairy Situations'

Brad Pitt takes on Leonardo DiCaprio with bold preparation for their upcoming film, ‘Heart of the Beast’.

May 29 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

In a daring move, Brad Pitt is diving headfirst into the grueling world of survival with his latest flick, Heart of the Beast. At 61, the Hollywood heartthrob has never shied away from a challenge, and insiders spilled that he’s ready to put his body on the line like never before.

Brad Pitt will star in and produce the upcoming film 'Heart of the Beast.'

“Brad is going into Heart of the Beast with his eyes wide open as a producer, a star and somebody who is going to be putting himself through an enormous amount of physical punishment to get this story told,” said a source.

But there’s a cheeky air of skepticism in the mix, with many wondering, as the insider revealed, “It’s tempting, because of Brad’s age, to ask, ‘What is he thinking?’”

The plot twists around a former U.S. Navy SEAL caught in the wilds of North America alongside his trusty retired combat dog. Filming is taking place in the rugged landscapes near Kinloch, New Zealand, a far cry from his glamorous Hollywood life. Paparazzi caught Pitt looking rugged and ready, sporting a knit beanie and a scruffy beard as he strolled a campsite set — or channeled his inner adventurer while kayaking in a nearby river. But don’t let his relaxed appearance fool you; according to the source, Pitt's prepped for the wild ride ahead.

Brad Pitt’s approach to his role in 'Heart of the Beast' focuses on him pushing his physical endurance.

“This movie came together quickly, but Brad has been quietly amping up his workouts with the specifics of this wilderness adventure in mind," they noted.

Since he stole hearts with his sculpted physique in Fight Club, fans worldwide have been inspired to embark on their fitness quests to capture Pitt’s iconic look. However, this time, it’s not about the weights in a swanky gym; the insider shares that Brad’s approach is all about embracing the elements and endurance.

Brad Pitt will star in 'Heart of the Beast' as a former Navy SEAL navigating the wilds of North America with his retired combat dog.

“Brad hates the gym, and even though he has a full weightlifting spread at his home in Los Angeles, he’s been doing as much outdoors training as he can, putting his flexibility and endurance to the test,” the source revealed. “This is going to be an intense shoot and even though Brad isn’t doing all of his own stunts, he’s going to be in some physically hairy situations along the lines of what his old pal Leonardo DiCaprio put himself through on The Revenant.”

And who can forget DiCaprio’s extreme dedication? At 50, DiCaprio went to jaw-dropping lengths for his Oscar-winning performance —camping in the wild, sleeping in animal carcasses, devouring raw bison and braving icy river swims.

Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in 'The Revenant.'

“Of course Brad is competitive enough to want to top what Leo did,” the source confirmed, “but even matching that level of extreme physicality would be remarkable, and not without real risks.”

