Brad Pitt Aims to Outsmart Leonardo DiCaprio While Prepping for 'Heart of the Beast': 'He's Going to Be in Some Physically Hairy Situations'

Brad Pitt takes on Leonardo DiCaprio with bold preparation for their upcoming film, ‘Heart of the Beast’.

In a daring move, Brad Pitt is diving headfirst into the grueling world of survival with his latest flick, Heart of the Beast . At 61, the Hollywood heartthrob has never shied away from a challenge, and insiders spilled that he’s ready to put his body on the line like never before.

Brad Pitt will star in and produce the upcoming film 'Heart of the Beast.'

“Brad is going into Heart of the Beast with his eyes wide open as a producer, a star and somebody who is going to be putting himself through an enormous amount of physical punishment to get this story told,” said a source.

But there’s a cheeky air of skepticism in the mix, with many wondering, as the insider revealed, “It’s tempting, because of Brad’s age, to ask, ‘What is he thinking?’”