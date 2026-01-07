or
Bradley Cooper Addresses 'Crazy' Plastic Surgery Rumors in Rare Statement

Source: MEGA

Actor Bradley Cooper finally addressed plastic surgery rumors in a rare comment, months after his appearance made headlines.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Bradley Cooper finally addressed rumors about his changing appearance.

The Hangover actor, 51, joined hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett during the Monday, January 5, episode of the “Smartless” podcast, where the Arrested Development alum, 55, was asked to reveal something fans might not know about Cooper.

Bradley Cooper's Changing Appearance Was Addressed

Bradley Cooper addressed his changing appearance on the 'Smartless' podcast.
Bradley Cooper addressed his changing appearance on the 'Smartless' podcast.

"I said, 'Well, there's a lot,'" Arnett recounted. "And then I was gonna I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't.' Right?"

Bateman, 56, and Arnett agreed Cooper hadn’t gone under the knife, leading the Guardians of the Galaxy star to jump in and clarify.

Bradley Cooper Addressed Plastic Surgery Speculation

Bradley Cooper called the plastic surgery speculation 'crazy.'
Bradley Cooper called the plastic surgery speculation 'crazy.'

"No, I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks," the A Star Is Born actor explained. "They're like, 'Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it's a crazy—."

Arnett defended Cooper, adding, “It made me mad because people say that all the time and it's a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bulls--- stuff."

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper's Changing Appearance Hit Headlines

Fans shared their opinions about Bradley Cooper's changing appearance online.
Fans shared their opinions about Bradley Cooper's changing appearance online.

The interview marked Cooper’s first time addressing speculation about his appearance, which surfaced after fans believed he looked different at recent appearances.

“Bradley Cooper is almost unrecognizable. People need to stop with the face surgeries. It's not helping,” one critic wrote via X in December.

Meanwhile, another observer added, “Bradley Cooper got a facelift.”

"What the h--- has happened to Bradley Cooper? Whatever work he has had done to his face has made him look more like Barry Manilow," a third added.

Plastic Surgeons Suspect a Possible Facelift

Bradley Cooper is suspected of having a facelift by a plastic surgeon.
Bradley Cooper is suspected of having a facelift by a plastic surgeon.

Plastic surgeon Gerard Lambe, who hasn’t treated the actor, speculated in October 2025 that Cooper had a “few things” done to his appearance, which included “having his jaw tightened and a lower facelift.”

Lambe added that if Cooper did have work done, it was likely achieved using a cutting-edge technique that lifts the layer beneath the skin and facial fat, called the Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System (SMAS).

"A facelift restores the heart shape of the face. When you get jowls, you go a little bit square in the lower third of the face," the medical professional alleged. "Restoring that heart shape provides a lot of youth, and that is done through tightening the SMAS."

