Actress Brandee Evans Secretly Films a Stranger's Proposal at Malibu Beach. Then the Couple Finally Responds: 'It's Really Nice Seeing All the Positive Comments'

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Brandee Evans secretly filmed a couple's proposal, and now the couple is responding to becoming internet sensations. The couple in the talk are Daniel Sanchez and Blanca Carcamo, whose engagement didn't take long to become one of the internet's most talked-about infatuations after being witnessed and captured live by Evans.

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Brandee Evans Posted A Stranger Couple's Secret Proposal Online

Source: MEGA Brandee Evans secretly filmed a stranger couple's proposal on Malibu beach.

The couple got engaged at the end of September when Sanchez popped the question on Malibu Beach. While their family was secretly hiding in the hopes of capturing Carcamo’s reaction, Evans also caught it unfolding and posted the video to Instagram and TikTok. Sharing it on the internet, the Reasonable Doubt actress even urged her followers to try to get the clip in front of the couple. This prompted it to go viral online until it finally reached the mobile phone screens of Sanchez and Carcamo.

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Daniel Sanchez and Blanca Carcamo Share Their Comments

Source: @THEREALBRANDEE/INSTAGRAM Daniel Sanchez and Blanca Carcamo's engagement became one of the internet's most talked-about infatuations.

Now, the couple is commenting on the situation. Per CBS News, after going viral, Sanchez recalled the moment he knelt to ask Carcamo to become his wife. He said, "The clouds part and then the sun comes out, and I'm like, 'Oh my g--!' If there's not a better moment, it's now." Carcamo, meanwhile, said she had been wondering for the past seven years just when the moment that Sanchez finally popped the question to her would happen! "I entered, I guess, what was called the engagement purgatory," she joked.

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Source: @THEREALBRANDEE/INSTAGRAM Daniel Sanchez and Blanca Carcamo opened up about their engagement clip going viral and the reactions they received.

What made their engagement even more special is the fact that the couple's relationship dates back to childhood, when they both attended the same church before losing touch over the years. Fatefully, the two started dating as adults. Then one day, Carcamo's father spotted a familiar face in family photos from her childhood. "A couple years ago, he sent the pictures, and he was like, 'Do you recognize this guy?' And I look closer, and I'm like, 'Oh my G--, that's Daniel! We came out in the same Quinceañera?" Carcamo said.

Evans is Also Invited to Their Wedding!

Source: MEGA The couple has also invited Brandee Evans to be a guest at their wedding, to which she responded that she will be there, whether she has a plus one or not.