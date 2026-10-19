Actress Brandee Evans Secretly Films a Stranger's Proposal at Malibu Beach. Then the Couple Finally Responds: 'It's Really Nice Seeing All the Positive Comments'
Oct. 19 2026, Updated 10:49 a.m. ET
Brandee Evans secretly filmed a couple's proposal, and now the couple is responding to becoming internet sensations.
The couple in the talk are Daniel Sanchez and Blanca Carcamo, whose engagement didn't take long to become one of the internet's most talked-about infatuations after being witnessed and captured live by Evans.
Brandee Evans Posted A Stranger Couple's Secret Proposal Online
The couple got engaged at the end of September when Sanchez popped the question on Malibu Beach.
While their family was secretly hiding in the hopes of capturing Carcamo’s reaction, Evans also caught it unfolding and posted the video to Instagram and TikTok.
Sharing it on the internet, the Reasonable Doubt actress even urged her followers to try to get the clip in front of the couple.
This prompted it to go viral online until it finally reached the mobile phone screens of Sanchez and Carcamo.
Daniel Sanchez and Blanca Carcamo Share Their Comments
Now, the couple is commenting on the situation.
Per CBS News, after going viral, Sanchez recalled the moment he knelt to ask Carcamo to become his wife.
He said, "The clouds part and then the sun comes out, and I'm like, 'Oh my g--!' If there's not a better moment, it's now."
Carcamo, meanwhile, said she had been wondering for the past seven years just when the moment that Sanchez finally popped the question to her would happen!
"I entered, I guess, what was called the engagement purgatory," she joked.
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What made their engagement even more special is the fact that the couple's relationship dates back to childhood, when they both attended the same church before losing touch over the years.
Fatefully, the two started dating as adults. Then one day, Carcamo's father spotted a familiar face in family photos from her childhood.
"A couple years ago, he sent the pictures, and he was like, 'Do you recognize this guy?' And I look closer, and I'm like, 'Oh my G--, that's Daniel! We came out in the same Quinceañera?" Carcamo said.
Evans is Also Invited to Their Wedding!
Now that they are finally engaged, Carcamo also commented on the praise her proposal video is receiving.
She said, "It's really nice seeing all the positive comments. Everyone's saying they admire our relationship."
The couple has also invited Evans to be a guest at their wedding, to which she responded that she will be there, whether she has a plus one or not.
Evans, on the other hand, said about the proposal, "It was just so beautiful; I was so excited for them."
"To open Instagram and Facebook and Twitter, TikTok, and see nothing but love for total strangers, I think that's what the world should be about," she said.