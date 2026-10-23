Brandi Glanville Reveals Plans to Have Her Face 'Taken Off' for Shocking Under-the-Skin 'Power Wash' Procedure
Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:51 a.m. ET
Brandi Glanville is preparing for an intensive facial procedure this week as she continues seeking answers about her ongoing health issues.
"Dr. Carlo Henrado is taking my face off on Friday and going to do an exploratory surgery to kind of do a power wash under my skin," Glanville said.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared the update during Thursday, October 22's episode of her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast, telling co-host James Maas that Dr. Henrado would perform the procedure.
Brandi Glanville Shares Details About Her Upcoming Procedure
Glanville explained that her doctor had identified two spots beneath her skin that he believed could be fungal growths or something living. She also shared her own theory about what was happening.
"I think it’s alive, personally, because it moves when it wants," she said.
The reality star said Henrado came highly recommended and agreed to perform the procedure for whatever amount her insurance covered, plus an additional $5,000.
She also explained what the doctor hoped to achieve during the surgery.
"But I’m OK with that. He’s like, 'If I can cut the head off the beast, the snake, then the other stuff we’ll be able to get,'" she said.
Although Glanville said she was excited about the procedure, she admitted to feeling nervous because she had never undergone facial surgery.
She also noted that her doctor described the operation as more intensive than a facelift.
"He’s, like, literally going in there with a power washer, basically, and knives and all this s---. And then he’s spinning my blood and doing this platelet thing on the inside of my face," she explained
"We might not want my blood at this point," she said.
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Brandi Glanville Reveals Multiple Health Diagnoses
Last month, Glanville revealed several diagnoses after years of unexplained health problems.
These included highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, coccidioidomycosis (Valley fever), Demodex dermatitis, and mononucleosis.
She had also previously disclosed plans to have a fungal ball in her face surgically removed.
In early September, she shared ultrasound footage on Instagram and claimed her doctors had spotted something moving beneath her skin.
At the time, she expressed frustration over finding a solution to her ongoing facial concerns.
"If I don’t find a doctor to cut this out of my face, I’m just going to do it myself," she said in the Instagram reel.
Brandi Glanville Previously Blamed Implants For Facial Issues
Glanville first blamed Bravo for her facial disfigurement in 2024.
Later that year, she said doctors suspected a parasite that could move around her face, while other explanations for her symptoms included stress-induced edema.
In February, she pointed to her 20-year-old breast implants as another possible cause of her health problems. She claimed the implants had ruptured and leaked silicone into her lymph nodes.
Glanville also previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with a benign facial tumor in one of her lymph nodes. She has continued to seek answers as she prepares for her upcoming procedure.