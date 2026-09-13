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Brandi Glanville Had to 'Throw Away' Her Clothes, Bed and Other Belongings Due to Mystery Illness: Watch

Image of Brandi Glanville.
Source: MEGA; @BRANDIGLANVILLE/ INSTAGRAM

Brandi Glanville's illness has forced her to empty her home of basic necessities as she navigates a difficult recovery.

Sept. 13 2026, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

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Brandi Glanville's ongoing health battle has required her to make heartbreaking sacrifices, forcing the former model to make a devastating purge of her home.

"I had to throw away all of my makeup. Makeup I can't even wear right now. My clothes had to go. Even my fairly new bed had to be thrown away," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote in a September 9 Instagram post.

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Glanville Has Felt the Financial Toll

Image of Brandi Glanville.
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville said her illness had forced her to part with her personal belongings.

Adding to the burden of her medical expenses is the daunting prospect of starting over from scratch — a reality that stands in stark contrast to public perception.

"I think people assume that because you're a celebrity, you must be wealthy. I'm not," Glanville shared, explaining that she rents a small two-bedroom home rather than owning property.

"Replacing everything I've had to get rid of is not easy for me," she added.

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Her Illness Changed Her Everyday Life

Image of Brandi Glanville.
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville faces the challenge of starting over from scratch.

The podcast star emphasized that the upheaval goes far beyond the physical loss of her property.

"This illness hasn't just taken a toll on my health. It's affected every part of my life physically, emotionally and financially," she wrote.

"Things I never thought twice about suddenly had to be removed from my home and my life," she added, noting that she is also trying to pay for treatment while recovering.

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She Wanted to Show the Reality Behind Her Struggle

Image of Brandi Glanville.
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville wants her followers to see every part of her chronic disease battle, including the messy and difficult aspects.

As she continues to chronicle her health battle online, Glanville is refusing to sugarcoat the experience.

"I'm sharing this because this is the reality of what I've been going through, even the parts that aren't pretty or glamorous," wrote the TV personality.

For her, documenting the messy, difficult side of chronic illness is essential to telling her true story.

Glanville Recently Shared New Diagnoses

Image of Brandi Glanville with her doctor.
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville disclosed what she is going through.

In a September 8 Instagram update, Glanville said she had been diagnosed with highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis, also known as Valley Fever, Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis.

She also revealed that she has a fungal mass in her face that needs to be surgically removed. Her treatment plan includes four to six months of daily IV treatment, along with additional procedures involving old dental metals and her b----- implants.

Glanville said the treatment has been difficult and that she has seen little improvement so far.

She also disclosed the high cost of treatment. "Even with insurance, this is costing me around $3,300–$6,000 a month. I'm not able to work right now other than my podcast, and I honestly don't know how I'm going to do this mentally or financially."

Glanville's health problems have stretched back several years. She previously said she had spent more than $70,000 seeking treatment. She also revealed she had consulted 21 doctors and spent $200,000 while trying to determine what was causing her symptoms, according to People.

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