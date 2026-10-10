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Brandi Glanville’s Garlic Ear Incident Raises Health Concerns After Attempt to Clear Congestion Left Her Seeking Medical Attention

split photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: MEGA; BRANDI GLANVILLE UNFILTERED/YOUTUBE

Brandi Glanville sought urgent care after a garlic clove became lodged in her ear.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

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Brandi Glanville, the outspoken Bravo personality, recently found herself in urgent care after a bizarre attempt to clear congestion. Following a cold contracted from her 19-year-old son, Glanville decided to try an unconventional remedy involving garlic, which has garnered popularity on TikTok.

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A Garlic Clove Became Lodged in Her Ear

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image of Brandi Glanville sought urgent care after a garlic clove became lodged in her ear.
Source: BRANDI GLANVILLE UNFILTERED/YOUTUBE

Brandi Glanville sought urgent care after a garlic clove became lodged in her ear.

On her podcastBrandi Glanville Unfiltered,” the 53-year-old detailed how she inserted a clove of garlic into her ear in hopes of alleviating her cold symptoms.

“I didn’t do anything because of my garlic in my ear,” she stated, reflecting on the unusual choice. After her older son claimed success using garlic cloves in his nostrils, Glanville opted to try the method herself. However, when the garlic clove became lodged in her ear, she had to seek medical assistance.

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Source: BRANDI GLANVILLE UNFILTERED/YOUTUBE
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Doctors Warned of Ear Damage and Infection

image of Medical experts warned that inserting garlic into the ear could cause serious complications.
Source: BRANDI GLANVILLE UNFILTERED/YOUTUBE

Medical experts warned that inserting garlic into the ear could cause serious complications.

Medical professionals have expressed significant concern over this unconventional treatment. Dr. Madeleine Herman, president of the Sinus Center & ENT Specialists of Houston, firmly stated, “Foreign bodies in the ear canal can cause infections or worse.” She underscored the risks, including potential eardrum perforations and damage to hearing mechanisms.

The trend of placing garlic in the nose has gained traction on social media, with viral videos showcasing mucus release after removal. However, Dr. Herman emphasized that such methods lack scientific backing. She explained that while the irritation may cause mucus discharge, it does not effectively treat sinus congestion.

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Experts Debunked Garlic as a Congestion Treatment

image of Doctors disputed social media claims that garlic could effectively treat congestion.
Source: MEGA

Doctors disputed social media claims that garlic could effectively treat congestion.

Dr. Ryan Salvador, an ENT surgeon, acknowledged garlic's historical medicinal uses but warned against inserting it into the ear. He explained that the antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties of garlic may help with mild external ear infections but are ineffective for treating congestion.

Dr. Specter, an otolaryngologist, further explained that the structure of the ear and sinuses means that placing garlic in the ear cannot address nasal congestion. He noted that to treat ear congestion, one should focus on reducing swelling in the Eustachian tube, using methods such as nasal steroids or decongestants.

The Incident Highlighted Risks of Viral Health Hacks

image of Glanville’s experience highlighted the risks of following unproven viral health trends.
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville’s experience highlighted the risks of following unproven viral health trends.

As Glanville’s story continues to circulate, the medical community hopes it serves as a reminder of the importance of relying on proven methods over viral trends. Will this incident deter others from experimenting with unconventional health hacks? Time will tell.

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