Brandon Johnson's 'Trans Femicide' Push Becomes Flashpoint as Chicago Residents Sound Alarm on Crime

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Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing criticism after vowing to continue the city’s Trans Femicide State of Emergency initiative. “For too many transgender Chicagoans, the sense of belonging they deserve in their city has been denied by exclusion and barriers to opportunity in spaces that should feel safe and welcoming,” Johnson wrote on X. The mayor said his administration remains committed to supporting LGBTQ+ residents through policies focused on safety and community engagement.

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Brandon Johnson Doubles Down on Transgender Safety Initiative

Source: MEGA Brandon Johnson’s latest update sparked renewed debate over Chicago’s public safety priorities.

The community members and commentators suggested that city officials should place greater emphasis on Chicago's overall homicide statistics. According to reports, Chicago has recorded 198 homicides this year. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 14 transgender individuals were murdered in Chicago from 2016 to 2024.

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Critics Point to Broader Crime Concerns

Source: MEGA Brandon Johnson’s initiative drew renewed scrutiny as critics pointed to Chicago’s wider violent crime challenges.

As per LGBTQNation, in 2025, there was one reported case of a transgender woman, 31-year-old Davonta Curtis, who was killed in the city. Prosecutors allege Curtis was beaten to death with a hammer while she slept. Her boyfriend, 24-year-old Deandre Bell, has been charged with first-degree murder.

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Crime Concerns Overshadow Johnson's Trans Femicide Announcement

Source: MEGA Brandon Johnson’s comments triggered mixed reactions as Chicago continues to grapple with crime concerns.

Critics also pointed to a violent weekend in Chicago that coincided with Johnson's announcement. Per reports, 39 people were shot and six were killed. One of the worst incidents occurred when people in an SUV drove into a crowd and opened fire, leaving 12 people injured. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 47. Johnson's social media update sparked thousands of reactions, with many commenters insisting that city leaders should focus on tackling Chicago's broader violence issues. People accused the mayor of shifting attention away from persistent problems related to shootings and gang violence, while supporters argued that initiatives aimed at protecting vulnerable communities can coexist with broader public safety efforts.

Source: MEGA Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposal drew mixed reactions as residents weighed concerns over crime and community protection.