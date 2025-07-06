Bre Tiesi Faces Legal Battle as Former Nanny Claims Abuse in Shocking Court Documents
Bre Tiesi is embroiled in a legal dispute with her former nanny, who accuses the Selling Sunset star of mocking her mental disability and other abusive behavior.
The situation escalated when Lucy Poole filed court documents alleging that Tiesi failed to appear for scheduled depositions.
According to exclusive reports from a news outlet, Poole, alongside her two former coworkers — social media manager Amanda Bustard and personal assistant Kenneth Gomez — claims Tiesi "failed to appear" at two critical depositions and has "refused (through counsel) to provide any alternative dates, despite having requested the same multiple times."
The plaintiffs argue that the issue at hand is straightforward and are seeking court intervention in the ongoing lawsuit. Poole, Bustard and Gomez initiated the legal action in April 2024.
In her complaint, Poole alleges that she worked for Tiesi from July 2022 until her employment ended in September 2023. During her tenure, she claims Tiesi belittled her, using derogatory names such as "dodo head," "ADHD idiot" and "short bus riding [R-word]."
Poole also accused Tiesi of using derogatory slurs against the LGBTQ community and claimed that Tiesi forced her to dispose of items in her child's closet that displayed "rainbows" or were considered "feminine." Tiesi has a son, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon, born in 2022.
The complaint details a particularly volatile incident. "On or around September 7, 2023, [Tiesi] flew into a rage. She began screaming that [Poole] was a 'f------ i----' and 'a short bus bitch who can't do s---.' When [Poole] announced that she was going to leave because she did not want to be spoken to that way, [Tiesi] chased after her while screaming, 'I'll slam you against the wall,' 'I'll pull every piece of your hair out of your head ' and, 'I'm going to beat the s--- out of you,' among other vulgar and violent things," it reads.
"[Poole] was so terrified that [Tiesi] was going to cause her actual physical harm that she ran out of the house, jumped into her car, and sped away. [Poole] did not return to work from that point forward," the suit continues.
Another plaintiff, Bustard, accused Tiesi of dubbing her a "dumb blonde."
Gomez, who also worked under Tiesi, alleged he endured "derogatory and demeaning" remarks about the LGBTQ community, which he identifies with.
The lawsuit seeks a staggering $3 million in damages.
In response to the mounting accusations, Tiesi has denied any wrongdoing. She claims that she maintains a respectful work environment and ensures that any improper behavior is swiftly addressed.
Tiesi's attorney asserted, "The complaint is barred, in whole or in part, because [Tiesi] conduct was privileged, justified, and/or permissible under California law, consistent with community standards, and Defendants had a good-faith belief that it had a legal right to engage in the conduct."
The Selling Sunset star has requested that the court dismiss the lawsuit entirely.
Tiesi, who gained prominence as a cast member of the Netflix reality series focused on luxury real estate, joined in Season 6. The show commenced production for its ninth season in December 2024.