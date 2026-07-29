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Breaking Bad Reunion! Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Get Behind the Bar — and the DJ Booth — for Wild Tequila Bash in Vegas

breaking bad reunion bryan cranston aaron paul get behind the bar and the dj booth for wild tequila bash in vegas
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July 29 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

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Say my name! Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul brought their Breaking Bad chemistry to the Las Vegas Strip this weekend, and this time the only thing cooking was tequila.

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The longtime co-stars and real-life business partners took over guest bartending duties at OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace on Saturday afternoon, throwing a blowout bash to celebrate the launch of their new Dos Hombres tequila line. And these two didn't just show up for a photo op — they got hands-on, climbing behind the bar (and even hopping up to the DJ booth) to personally pour their mezcal and brand-new tequila for the sun-soaked crowd.

Guests got the full Dos Hombres treatment, with Cranston and Paul leaning partygoers back and pouring shots straight into their mouths as the packed pool deck cheered them on. Talk about VIP service!

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A Very Special Cocktail Order

One of the biggest highlights of the day? Superstar DJ Chris Lake swinging by the bar to order a cocktail from Cranston and Paul himself before hitting the decks for his headlining set. The actors-turned-tequila-moguls weren't done there — Cranston later delivered Lake a direct pour mid-performance, tequila in hand while the DJ kept the party going. Only in Vegas!

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From Mezcal to Tequila

Cranston and Paul built Dos Hombres into one of Hollywood's most respected celebrity spirits brands with their award-winning mezcal, and now they're branching out with their first-ever tequila collection: a Blanco and a Reposado, both made with 100% organically grown Blue Weber agave from Jalisco, Mexico, under veteran distiller Julio Cova.

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"Tequila is the natural next step for Dos Hombres," Cranston has said of the new venture, while Paul called the tasting process "fun and expansive," landing on tequilas that are "smooth, approachable, and beautifully balanced." Bottles are already on shelves, with the Blanco at around $40 and the Reposado at about $50 — so fans can toast at home just like the stars did in Vegas.

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breaking bad reunion bryan cranston aaron paul get behind the bar and the dj booth for wild tequila bash in vegas
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Vegas' Hottest New Party Spot

The celebration couldn't have found a better backdrop than OMNIA Dayclub, the buzzy new pool party destination at Caesars Palace that's quickly become a magnet for A-listers and superstar DJs alike. With sprawling pools, a direct connection to OMNIA Nightclub, and a resident lineup that includes Tiësto, Chris Lake, Alesso, and Steve Aoki, it's the go-to spot for celebrities looking to see and be seen in the Vegas sun.

Between the star power, the surprise DJ booth cameo, and shots flowing all afternoon, Cranston and Paul's Dos Hombres tequila launch is already being called one of the wildest celebrity moments to hit the Strip this summer.

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