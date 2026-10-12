'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Dead at 34 as Officials Investigate Apparent Suicide

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RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, has died at 34. A county official confirmed his death in Texas on Monday, October 12.

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RJ Mitte's Death Under Investigation

Source: MEGA A county official confirmed RJ Mitte's death in Texas on Monday, October 12.

Mitte reportedly died by suicide, according to information provided to TMZ. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the investigation into his death is ongoing. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his reps said. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," they added. It concluded: "At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte's family and close ones."

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RJ Mitte's Previous Roles and Recent Appearance

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of 'Breaking Bad.'

Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of the acclaimed AMC crime drama, portraying Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White. He also portrayed roles in other TV series, including Switched at Birth, Now Apocalypse, and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!) Earlier this month, Mitte reunited with his Breaking Bad costar Luis Moncada at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico. The two smiled together in social media posts.

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RJ Mitte Had Cerebral Palsy

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3.

The 34-year-old actor was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3. Mitte served as a celebrity ambassador for several organizations, including United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's. "Having a disability, it's not a disability. It's knowledge that you can take into the world. It's something you can learn and grow from," he said in 2024 when he hosted an event for UNC Best Buddies. "To me, normal is whatever you make it. Normal is wherever you find yourself belonging, normal is wherever you find yourself the happiest." He also was the president of his family's Austin-based charity, The Mitte Foundation. The charity focused on renewing and funding marginalized community needs in South Texas.

RJ Mitte Got Engaged in October 2025

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte got engaged to his girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez, in October 2025.