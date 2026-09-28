Brian Austin Green Uses Final Days of Suicide Prevention Month to Share Hopeful Message: 'The Sun Always Rises'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET
Brian Austin Green had a hopeful message for the final days of suicide prevention month.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to his social media handle to share a vulnerable video to raise awareness about National Suicide Prevention Month.
Brian Austin Green Had a Heartfelt Message for Fans
“Hey everybody. It’s Sunday morning. Yesterday, last night — not a great one for me,” Green addressed his fans in the clip shared on Instagram.
“But look at this. The sun always rises," he continued.
“It always rises and I feel exponentially better today,” he added before moving on to share that he wasn’t aware that September was National Suicide Prevention Month until recently.
However, he emphasized that he wanted to use the last few days of the month to spread awareness.
“My God, we all go through it sometimes, all of us,” he continued in the clip.
“The difference is, when you hang in there, stick through it, the sun rises the next morning. Things change. Feelings change, situations change," he said.
Green then concluded the video by thanking everyone who checked in on him during his rough patch yesterday.
“September is National suicide prevention month!!” he captioned the post, adding, “With the sunrise comes a new day. Thank you for reaching out and caring 😊”
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Green Previously Shared He Was Having a Tough Time
Just a day prior to his latest message, Green shared a video of himself sitting alone outside a movie theater late on Saturday, September 26.
“I am at the mall by myself, I’m gonna watch a movie by myself,” Green said somberly.
He added, “I just haven’t had a good couple of days, and I think it’s important to share that. We have a lot of great days, and then some days … not so much.”
“But we persevere. You know, we get through it. I just wanted to share with everyone that life does not stop [expletive] lifing. It is unpredictable, it is challenging. Welcome to it. We all have these days, but we can be okay,” he continued.
That post earned him a sincere outpouring of love from his followers, one of whom wrote in the comments section, “Thank you for being real and showing the realness of life for us all. We all have bad or tough days or times in our lives. No one is immune. And that’s OK. We grow and change for the better during those times. Which is amazing! Every experience makes us who we are. Molds us. Gives us a better perspective of others who may be going through something, too.”
The American actor replied to them all in the comment section, writing, “Thank you all for the kind words. I’m reminded daily that life is a crazy roller coaster. What’s in our control is who we choose to be during it. It always gets better 😊”