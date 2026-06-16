Bridget Moynahan Gives Rare Shout-Out to Tom Brady as Exes Reunite for Son Jack's High School Graduation

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Bridget Moynahan put on a united front with ex Tom Brady to celebrate their son Jack’s high school graduation. Bridget gave a rare, subtle shout-out to the NFL legend in an Instagram carousel posted on Sunday, June 14, uploading a photo of the actress and the seven-time Super Bowl champion beaming on either side of Jack, who smiled in his cap and gown. The post also included a mother-son snapshot and a playful photo of the Blue Bloods actress kissing a cardboard cutout of her son at his outdoor graduation party. She wrote, “So proud of our boy Jack. We are all excited to see what you do next!”

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Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady Are 'Proud Parents'

Source: @bridgetmoynahan/Instagram The coparents presented a united front to celebrate son Jack Moynahan.

Bridget tagged Tom and husband Andrew Frankel, whom she has been married to since 2015. Shouting out her ex, she added, "#proudparents.­" Bridget and the retired football player dated from 2003 to 2006, but when the actress learned she was expecting, he had already moved on with now-ex Gisele Bundchen. Despite the scandal, they have gone on to successfully co-parent. In the comments section of her post, Tom weighed in, “The most precious young man…❤️❤️❤️” Mandy Moore said, “Congrats Jack and mama!!!! ❤️❤️” Model Christy Turlington gushed, “Congratulations Jack and family. 🎓💫🍾” Padma Lakshmi and Octavia Spencer also offered their “congratulations” on the post.

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Tom Brady’s Side Shows Some Love

Source: @tombrady/instagram Tom Brady, Vivian Brady and Benjamin Brady celebrated Jack Moynahan's graduation.

Tom's Instragram post, published Sunday, June 14, included a photo with the retired quarterback and his three kids. The family photo showcased Jack holding his high school diploma while flanked by his younger siblings, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. Other images featured Tom and Bridget posing alongside their son, Brady affectionately patting Jack on the chest, and several family snapshots featuring the sports star's parents, Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady.

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Tom Brady’s Heartfelt Message to Son Jack

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Source: @tombrady/instagram Seeing Jack Moynahan 'walk across the stage and graduate' made for one of dad Tom Brady's 'proudest days.'

“One of the proudest days of my life, watching Jack walk across the stage, and graduate into the next chapter of what’s already an impressive life," the retired football player wrote. “You are an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend amongst many other things.” He continued, “What makes me happiest is knowing who you are when no one is watching. The way you show up for your friends. The way you check on people having a hard day. The love you give our family, and the fact that you still let me win in 1v1 every once in a while.” Tom shared his hopes for his son’s future. “This isn’t an ending,” he wrote. “It’s a starting line. Whatever you chase next we know you’ll find success in. Take the risks. Be kind. Be yourself. And know your family and friends are always right behind you cheering the loudest because you do the same for everybody else! We love you. ❤️❤️❤️.”

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Bridget Moynahan Shared Co-Parenting Strategy

Source: @bridgetmoynahan/Instagram Bridget Moynahan's pals Mandy Moore, Christy Turlington, Padma Lakshmi and Octavia Spencer wished Jack Moynahan well.

Bridget has spoken about co-parenting in the past. "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together, and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she told People in 2019. “I don't think you can ask for more than that." Jack dreams of being a basketball player.

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Tom Brady Learned Alongside Son Jack

Source: @tombrady/instagram Jack Moynahan wanted to be a basketball player, dad Tom Brady said in 2024.