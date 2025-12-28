Brigitte Bardot's Final Social Media Post Shows Her Happily Playing With Animals 1 Day Before Her Death

Article continues below advertisement

Late French actress Brigitte Bardot was truly in her element in her final social media post she shared just before her passing. Bardot, who died at the age of 91 on December 28, was seen in a video on her animal rights foundation's Instagram page on December 27, in which she happily played with dogs.

Brigitte Bardot Loved Animals Until the Very End

View this post on Instagram Source: @fondationbrigittebardot/Instagram In one of her last posts before her death, Brigitte Bardot played with a stray dog.

The Hollywood star set up the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986 to aid in her animal charity work. The organization supports and helps out animal shelters, rescues and strays. The clip features Bardot playing with a stray Doberman named Urphe, who needed a new home. In another recent social media snap, Bardot kisses another pooch in honor of Christmas. She styled her blonde hair in a messy updo and accessorized with silver necklaces, pairing the look with a black-and-white polka-dot tank dress.

Source: @fondationbrigittebardot/Instagram Brigitte Bardot was a lifelong animal rights advocate.

"CHRISTMAS. All the teams at the Brigitte Bardot Foundation wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Thank you for your support! Take care of yourselves, your loved ones, and your pets," the holiday post read in French. Bardot's death was announced on December 28, with her foundation paying tribute to her online. "The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with great sadness the death of its Founder and President, Madame Brigitte Bordot, internationally-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to devote her life and energy to animal protection and to her Foundation," they wrote.

Brigitte Bardot Retired From Hollywood in 1973

Source: @fondationbrigittebardot/Instagram The late actress playfully kissed a doggie in a recent social media post.

Bardot left Hollywood in 1973 to focus on her animal rights advocacy work. She starred in iconic films during her career such as And God Created Woman, La Parisienne and Babette Goes to War. "I gave my youth and my beauty to men, I am now giving and my experience, the best of myself, to animals," she told the audience at an auction she set up in 1987 to raise funds for her charity.

Source: MEGA The starlet set up her foundation in 1986.