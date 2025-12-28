Brigitte Bardot's Final Social Media Post Shows Her Happily Playing With Animals 1 Day Before Her Death
Dec. 28 2025, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Late French actress Brigitte Bardot was truly in her element in her final social media post she shared just before her passing.
Bardot, who died at the age of 91 on December 28, was seen in a video on her animal rights foundation's Instagram page on December 27, in which she happily played with dogs.
Brigitte Bardot Loved Animals Until the Very End
The Hollywood star set up the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986 to aid in her animal charity work. The organization supports and helps out animal shelters, rescues and strays.
The clip features Bardot playing with a stray Doberman named Urphe, who needed a new home.
In another recent social media snap, Bardot kisses another pooch in honor of Christmas. She styled her blonde hair in a messy updo and accessorized with silver necklaces, pairing the look with a black-and-white polka-dot tank dress.
"CHRISTMAS. All the teams at the Brigitte Bardot Foundation wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Thank you for your support! Take care of yourselves, your loved ones, and your pets," the holiday post read in French.
Bardot's death was announced on December 28, with her foundation paying tribute to her online.
"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with great sadness the death of its Founder and President, Madame Brigitte Bordot, internationally-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to devote her life and energy to animal protection and to her Foundation," they wrote.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brigitte Bardot Retired From Hollywood in 1973
Bardot left Hollywood in 1973 to focus on her animal rights advocacy work. She starred in iconic films during her career such as And God Created Woman, La Parisienne and Babette Goes to War.
"I gave my youth and my beauty to men, I am now giving and my experience, the best of myself, to animals," she told the audience at an auction she set up in 1987 to raise funds for her charity.
“I understand wild animals, under the fire of machine guns or hunters’ rifles, so well,” Bardot once noted in a 1982 interview. The paparazzi “didn’t shoot to kill, but they certainly killed something inside me by photographing me like that with their zoom lenses."
"They were like the arms of war, like bazookas," she continued. Bardot also vehemently opposed the Muslim ritual of slaughtering sheep.
“Man is an insatiable predator,” she told The Associated Press in 2007. “I don’t care about my past glory. That means nothing in the face of an animal that suffers, since it has no power, no words to defend itself.”