Brigitte Bardot's Final Social Media Post Shows Her Happily Playing With Animals 1 Day Before Her Death

image of Brigitte Bardot.
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Bardot's death at the age of 91 was announced on December 28.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 28 2025, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Late French actress Brigitte Bardot was truly in her element in her final social media post she shared just before her passing.

Bardot, who died at the age of 91 on December 28, was seen in a video on her animal rights foundation's Instagram page on December 27, in which she happily played with dogs.

Brigitte Bardot Loved Animals Until the Very End

Source: @fondationbrigittebardot/Instagram

In one of her last posts before her death, Brigitte Bardot played with a stray dog.

The Hollywood star set up the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986 to aid in her animal charity work. The organization supports and helps out animal shelters, rescues and strays.

The clip features Bardot playing with a stray Doberman named Urphe, who needed a new home.

In another recent social media snap, Bardot kisses another pooch in honor of Christmas. She styled her blonde hair in a messy updo and accessorized with silver necklaces, pairing the look with a black-and-white polka-dot tank dress.

image of Brigitte Bardot was a lifelong animal rights advocate.
Source: @fondationbrigittebardot/Instagram

Brigitte Bardot was a lifelong animal rights advocate.

"CHRISTMAS. All the teams at the Brigitte Bardot Foundation wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Thank you for your support! Take care of yourselves, your loved ones, and your pets," the holiday post read in French.

Bardot's death was announced on December 28, with her foundation paying tribute to her online.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with great sadness the death of its Founder and President, Madame Brigitte Bordot, internationally-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to devote her life and energy to animal protection and to her Foundation," they wrote.

Brigitte Bardot Retired From Hollywood in 1973

image of The late actress playfully kissed a doggie in a recent social media post.
Source: @fondationbrigittebardot/Instagram

The late actress playfully kissed a doggie in a recent social media post.

Bardot left Hollywood in 1973 to focus on her animal rights advocacy work. She starred in iconic films during her career such as And God Created Woman, La Parisienne and Babette Goes to War.

"I gave my youth and my beauty to men, I am now giving and my experience, the best of myself, to animals," she told the audience at an auction she set up in 1987 to raise funds for her charity.

image of The starlet set up her foundation in 1986.
Source: MEGA

The starlet set up her foundation in 1986.

“I understand wild animals, under the fire of machine guns or hunters’ rifles, so well,” Bardot once noted in a 1982 interview. The paparazzi “didn’t shoot to kill, but they certainly killed something inside me by photographing me like that with their zoom lenses."

"They were like the arms of war, like bazookas," she continued. Bardot also vehemently opposed the Muslim ritual of slaughtering sheep.

“Man is an insatiable predator,” she told The Associated Press in 2007. “I don’t care about my past glory. That means nothing in the face of an animal that suffers, since it has no power, no words to defend itself.”

