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British Banker Who Uncovered Business Ties Between Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein Dies by Suicide

Split photo of Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The whistleblower of the link between Jeffrey Epstein and Howard Lutnick passed away after suicide.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

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A British Banker, who exposed the business ties between Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein, has died by suicide.

According to reports from The Banker, Simon Andriesz's death was confirmed by Andy Agathangelou, the founder of the campaign group Transparency Task Force, which has previously hosted events related to whistleblowing with Andriesz.

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Image of Simon Andriesz blew the whistle on the link between Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Simon Andriesz blew the whistle on the link between Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein.

Agathangelou said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Simon Andriesz, a valued member of our community, passed away last week.”

Andriesz previously served as a managing director at the Wall Street firm BGC Group, where Lutnick, now the U.S. commerce secretary, was chief executive officer.

The banker shared details with House lawmakers earlier this year that revealed business links between Lutnick and Epstein.

Per subsequent reporting, these links were revealed to have taken place as recently as 2014.

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Image of Simon Andriesz's death drew the attention of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).
Source: MEGA

Simon Andriesz's death drew the attention of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

While the death raised eyebrows, it also drew the attention of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Businessman Matthew Wingell wrote in response to the news of the British banker's passing, “It's not a game folks,” per Raw Story.

“And on it goes,” wrote British filmmaker, author and podcaster Richard Willett on X while reacting to the news of Andriesz’s death.

The X handle for ParaPower Mapping, an independent research project and podcast hosted by Klonny Gosch, also wrote in response to Andriesz's sudden death, “It’s happening again,” referencing the string of Epstein-linked figures being discovered dead at their homes.

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Simon Andriesz Dug Ties Between Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein

Image of Simon Andriesz previously shared that he dug up evidence indicating that Howard Lutnick failed to disclose a business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Simon Andriesz previously shared that he dug up evidence indicating that Howard Lutnick failed to disclose a business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andriesz also previously shared that he dug up evidence indicating that Lutnick failed to disclose a business relationship with Epstein.

At the time, he told the BBC that he had discovered an email chain from 2018 in which Lutnick and Epstein had discussed the prospects of a start-up business they were both involved in.

The case was featured in the BBC’s File on 4 Investigates and aired in July in an episode titled The Epstein Files: Lutnick, the Royals and the British Whistleblower.

Image of Howard Lutnick confirmed that he had visited Jeffrey Epstein's Island in 2012, contradicting his previous claims that he had ended ties with the s-- offender years earlier.
Source: MEGA

Howard Lutnick confirmed that he had visited Jeffrey Epstein's Island in 2012, contradicting his previous claims that he had ended ties with the s-- offender years earlier.

Lutnick, meanwhile, confirmed in February that he had visited Epstein's Island in 2012, contradicting his previous claims that he had ended ties with the s-- offender years earlier.

Speaking before the Senate Appropriations Committee, he said: “I did have lunch with him as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation. My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies... We had lunch on the island. That is true. For an hour.”

He also previously said on the matter: “I unequivocally condemn the conduct attributed to Jeffrey Epstein and everyone who participated in his illegal activities. The survivors of his crimes deserve our respect and support.”

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