Miracle Survival: British Passenger Walks Away From Air India Flight Crash, Family Left in Shock

A British passenger emerged as the lone survivor of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year old man based in Leicester had flown to India to visit family and returned to the U.K. along with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who is feared dead from the incident.

As reported by multiple outlets, the flight, which was on its way to Gatwick, crashed just seconds after take-off, igniting a devastating scene that left many fearing the worst. Vishwash was in seat 11A, and suffered "impact injuries" to his chest, eyes and feet.