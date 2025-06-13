Miracle Survival: British Passenger Walks Away From Air India Flight Crash, Family Left in Shock
A British passenger emerged as the lone survivor of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India.
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year old man based in Leicester had flown to India to visit family and returned to the U.K. along with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who is feared dead from the incident.
As reported by multiple outlets, the flight, which was on its way to Gatwick, crashed just seconds after take-off, igniting a devastating scene that left many fearing the worst. Vishwash was in seat 11A, and suffered "impact injuries" to his chest, eyes and feet.
Vishwash recounted that the crash occured 30 seconds after the aircraft departed.
"There was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly," he told the Hindustan Times.
Citing police reports, Reuters said Vishwash managed to jump out from the emergency exit and stumbled across bodies and plane debris in the aftermath.
"When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me," he shared.
The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lost contact with air traffic control just seconds after take-off, reaching a mere 625 feet in altitude before the catastrophic crash.
Video footage captured the moments leading up to the crash, where the aircraft appeared to be desperately struggling to maintain altitude over a residential area. Witnesses described the scene as a horrific explosion, as thick plumes of black smoke filled the sky moments after the aircraft disappeared behind buildings.
Authorities initially feared that all 242 individuals died, with rescue teams racing against time to assess the damage. Those involved expressed deep sorrow, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the crash "heartbreaking beyond words."
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stated the tragedy was "devastating" as he extended condolences to the victims' families.
Reports confirmed that Ajay was seated in a different part of the plane, and Vishwash has since been unable to locate him. While Vishwash had called his family to confirm his survival, they remain in distress over Ajay's fate.
The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) announced it would launch a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to aid local authorities in examining the crash.
Meanwhile, King Charles III expressed profound condolences regarding the disaster. "I am desperately shocked by the terrible events of the Air India crash," he remarked, extending his "deepest possible sympathy" to those awaiting news of missing loved ones.