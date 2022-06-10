Inside Britney Spears’ Custom Versace Bridal Gown — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

She’s a married woman! On Thursday evening, Britney Spears tied the knot with her longtime partner Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony at their Thousand Oaks, California home.

With dramatic arches crafted of pink and white roses and a star-studded guest list featuring Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, one aspect of Spears’ glamorous ceremony particularly cemented itself as bridal inspiration for years to come — her Versace wedding dress.