Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera 'Never Wanted to Support Each Other' During 'TRL' Days, Former Host Carson Daly Reveals
Nov. 7 2025, Updated 4:55 p.m. ET
Did Carson Daly just accidentally spill some major tea?
During the Thursday, November 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the media personality, 52, exposed that during his MTV Total Request Live days, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera did not get along.
Daly and host Jenna Bush Hager were reflecting on how today's pop stars support each other when he recalled two artists who weren't necessarily each other's fans.
Daly pointed out how current chart-toppers Raye and Olivia Dean were classmates, a year apart from one another at the BRIT School, and became friends.
"Coming from TRL, Britney and Christina never really, obviously, wanted to support each other back in the day," the former MTV host confessed. "When I was with Whitney Houston, Mariah [Carey] had that thing. It's great to see two female, young artists talk so highly of each other in the press, and they're both crushing it right now."
Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera's Feud
Spears and Aguilera have been pitted against each other since the early 1990s, when they costarred on The Mickey Mouse Club.
In 2003, the "Toxic" singer targeted her rival during an interview with Blender.
"When someone has been rude to you so many times, it’s like, 'You know what, Christina, I’m really not about the fake anymore,'" she stated.
Spears added, "I say, 'It's good to see you,' and she goes, 'Well, you're not being real with me.' I was like, 'Well, Christina, what's your definition of real? Going up to girls and kissing them after you haven't seen them for two years?'"
The same year, in her own interview with the outlet, Aguilera dragged her fellow pop star.
"Every time I tried to start a conversation with her – well, let's just say she seemed nervous the whole time," she said. "She seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance."
In 2004, the "Lady Marmalade" singer told Us Weekly, "I know Britney. She's not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way."
Over a decade later, Aguilera recalled her rivalry with Spears during their early days in the industry.
"It’s hard to hear yourself being called names," Aguilera told Cosmopolitan in September 2018. "I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s okay. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble."
Are Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears Still Feuding?
However, the duo seems to have eventually buried the hatchet.
"Back in the day, when people were comparing me to other artists ... I would have loved to be able to squash [any tension] before having an interview," Aguilera said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2018. "If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song or something together and squashed it."