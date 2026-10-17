Britney Spears Gushes Over 'Girl Crush' Janet Jackson: 'She Has Always Been a God to Me'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is celebrating the pop icon who inspired her before she was a superstar herself.
The singer recently wrote a heartfelt caption about her childhood obsession with the legendary performer alongside a photo of Janet Jackson on Instagram.
"At 13 years old, if a Janet Jackson video came on the TV, my mouth dropped open," the "Gimme More" singer wrote.
Spears reflected on Jackson's enigmatic stage presence, unique voice and appeal to all ages before concluding her post with a loving declaration: "She’s my girl crush this month."
'A God'
"It was her ability to be incredibly mysterious, so dark with a vibe that sucked you in immediately, and then this haunting simple angelic tone," the "Toxic" songstress added.
Spears also praised Jackson's vocals, describing the emotion behind her singing as "so pure and genuine." She admired the "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker for never seeking attention despite her legendary status.
"She has always been [a] God to me. She’s not just a singer, she is an entertainer in people’s eyes," Spears wrote in her post. "I have no idea why I’m writing this, but I do believe people like her are here for a reason … Just her smile alone changed the world forever."
Jackson Responds
Spears' heartfelt tribute didn't go unnoticed. The "Together Again" singer reposted Spears' message to her own Instagram Stories, responding to the public show of admiration with heart and kiss-face emojis.
Spears is far from the only pop superstar to express admiration for Jackson. Music icons including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Shakira have also publicly praised the "Miss You Much" hitmaker and her influence on the music industry.
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Jackson's Impact on Spears' Musical Journey
Jackson's influence on Spears dates back to the early days of her career. In previous interviews, the pop star named Jackson as one of her childhood musical inspirations, alongside Madonna and Whitney Houston.
The "Together Again" singer's music also helped shape Spears' own sound. The blonde babe previously revealed that Jackson's 1993 hit "That's the Way Love Goes" served as inspiration for her song "Touch of My Hand," featured on her 2003 album In the Zone.
"I like to compare it to 'That's the Way Love Goes,' kind of a Janet Jackson thing," Spears explained.
'She’s Always Been the Deepest and Brightest Woman'
This isn't the first time Spears has publicly expressed her admiration for Jackson. In a heartfelt Instagram tribute in 2024, the pop star credited Jackson with keeping her "dreams and heart alive," calling her someone she would always look up to.
"She's always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time," Spears wrote in the since-deleted post, according to Marie Claire.