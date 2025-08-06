NEWS Britney Spears Claims the People 'Closest' to Her Have 'Tried to Stop' the Singer From Having the Life She 'Deserves' Source: mega Britney Spears called out people who have lied to her in the past. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is calling out her enemies as she begins a new chapter in life. Nearly two years after her memoir The Woman in Me became a bestseller, the singer revealed she's writing two fiction novels and raved over how beneficial the process has been for her mental health — but she then went into an angry anecdote about those who have held her back in life.

Britney Spears Calls Writing a 'Life-Changing' Process

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears said she's writing two fiction novels.

"I'm busy back and forth between Miami and Mexico, think I found a new hot spot !!! It is my first time writing two fiction novels !!! It is the best therapy I could ask for, literally life-changing!!!" the mom-of-two shared. "Every now and then, I have to actually put my real clothes on, but good God, it feels good to depart into writing 🙏✍️ !!!" the blonde beauty continued. "To dream, marvel, and understand the power of the imagination and how it’s so incredibly important for children to always know they can do whatever the heck they put their minds too !!!"

The Singer Shames Those Who Wronged Her

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The singer shamed those who have 'tried to stop' her from living her best life.

"I’ve felt like half the world was shady to me for some reason energetically, and I think it’s because I stopped dreaming the way I used to, and I had no spiritual connection," the pop star explained. Spears then targeted those who have done her wrong in the past, spilling, "But let me tell you guys a secret... to those who are listening, because believe it or not, those closest to you sometimes will be the main ones to do whatever they can to stop you from having the life you deserve, even lie to you. If I told you guys you wouldn’t believe me and it’s not something I ever want to share 🌹😜😜🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️."

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The mom-of-two declared, 'being a selfish b---- is fucking beautiful.'

"But until then, it sounds cheesy, but keep your head held high !!! Smile whenever you can !!! And understand just by words and intentions, following your heart !!!" Spears added. "Whatever bad thoughts or harmful shade you have been feeling from others, know without a doubt, they already got more than a message from God 🙏🙏🙏 !!! God wants you to feel loved, accepted, and always hungry for more !!!" The "Womanizer" singer concluded her post by penning, "for me, any [sic] anyone in your life that keeps you from feeling that way... yes, being a selfish b---- is f------ beautiful 👗🌸❤️."

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Spears wore several outfits during the video.