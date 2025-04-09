Brittany Cartwright Reveals Son Is Autistic and Non-Verbal: 'I've Never Heard Him Say I Love You'

"He crawled early, he walked early," Cartwright told People. "He was talking, he was saying, 'Mommy,' 'Daddy.' He was saying 'Hot Dog!' from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Then, as he got closer to two, we started noticing that he was regressing in his speech. He stopped talking almost completely."

When he stopped being verbal, Cartwright and Taylor put their son into speech therapy. Now that he is almost turning 4 years old, Cartwright shared he is autistic and mostly non-verbal, although he will “sporadically say different words” such as “Mommy.”

"It can be difficult because I've never heard him say, 'I love you,' but he is so loving, and he shows me he loves me every single day," the Vanderpump Rules alum stated. "He is such a mommy's boy."