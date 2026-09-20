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Brittany Snow Marks 17 Years Since Recovering From 'Self-Destruction' and Eating Disorder

Photo of Brittany Snow
Source: MEGA

Brittany Snow celebrated her big milestone via social media.

Sept. 20 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

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Brittany Snow has a lot to celebrate this year.

The actress revealed that she is officially 17 years in recovery from a self-destructive eating disorder. On her Instagram page, she wrote about her disorder, how it began and when she decided to get help.

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Her Recovery Journey

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image of The movie star celebrated 17 years of recovery.
Source: MEGA

The movie star celebrated 17 years of recovery.

“Today, September 17th, marks 17 years of recovery for me. I’ve heard they call that a golden anniversary. And somehow, that feels fitting,” she wrote in the caption. “My movie, Parachute, is about this very day, the day I made the decision to stop hurting myself. The day I chose to bet on myself, even when I couldn’t yet imagine what a life on the other side might look like.”

The caption continued, “Seventeen years ago, I didn’t know if I would make it. I couldn’t see a future, and I certainly couldn’t imagine one where I would learn to be kind to myself. If someone had told me then that I would not only live, but one day have a beautiful, full life, free from the cycle of self-destruction and my eating disorder… I truly don’t think I would have believed them.”

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Giving Her Loved Ones Credit

image of Brittany Snow said her friends 'helped' her through the tough time.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Snow said her friends 'helped' her through the tough time.

Snow gave her inner circle credit for helping her get through the tough times. “My friends saw me, heard me, helped me. My family loved me through it. And somewhere underneath the noise, there was a tiny voice inside me that kept saying: don’t give up. There is so much more to your story,” she wrote.

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'So Much Beauty Ahead'

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Photo of Brittany Snow
Source: MEGA

The actress has been open about her ED journey.

“There was so much beauty ahead that I couldn’t see yet. So much love. And one of the greatest gifts of making it through is being able to turn around and share the hope I couldn’t see possible," she added.

Snow then thanked the organizations that also helped her throughout her journey.

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Source: @BRITTANYSNOW

An Outpouring of Love

Photo of Brittany Snow
Source: MEGA

Brittany Snow received a lot of love in the comments section.

After sharing her story, the Hunting Wives star received a huge amount of love and support in her comments section.

An Eating Disorder therapist commended her for using her platform to bring awareness to the severity of this issue and for giving others hope.

"Ed therapist here and I love that you’re using your platform to show women their is hope. So many women and adolescents I sit with cannot imagine a full life where the noise doesn’t exist. Congrats on your recovery and using your platform to provide hope ❤️❤️," they wrote, while another said, "As someone who has struggled with an eating disorder and self harm in the past. Brittany Snow, you're such an inspiration to me and so many others. You deserve the world. 17 years of recovery is an amazing milestone — I'm so proud of you ❤️‍🩹❤️."

For years, the Hairspray actress has been open about her struggles with depression, self-harm and bulimia.

In a 2025 interview with Self, she said, “I had so much disdain for my body, and I couldn’t see myself as a functional, beautiful being. I only saw the things that were wrong with me.”

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