Brittany Snow Marks 17 Years Since Recovering From 'Self-Destruction' and Eating Disorder

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Snow has a lot to celebrate this year. The actress revealed that she is officially 17 years in recovery from a self-destructive eating disorder. On her Instagram page, she wrote about her disorder, how it began and when she decided to get help.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Recovery Journey

Source: MEGA The movie star celebrated 17 years of recovery.

“Today, September 17th, marks 17 years of recovery for me. I’ve heard they call that a golden anniversary. And somehow, that feels fitting,” she wrote in the caption. “My movie, Parachute, is about this very day, the day I made the decision to stop hurting myself. The day I chose to bet on myself, even when I couldn’t yet imagine what a life on the other side might look like.” The caption continued, “Seventeen years ago, I didn’t know if I would make it. I couldn’t see a future, and I certainly couldn’t imagine one where I would learn to be kind to myself. If someone had told me then that I would not only live, but one day have a beautiful, full life, free from the cycle of self-destruction and my eating disorder… I truly don’t think I would have believed them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Giving Her Loved Ones Credit

Source: MEGA Brittany Snow said her friends 'helped' her through the tough time.

Snow gave her inner circle credit for helping her get through the tough times. “My friends saw me, heard me, helped me. My family loved me through it. And somewhere underneath the noise, there was a tiny voice inside me that kept saying: don’t give up. There is so much more to your story,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

'So Much Beauty Ahead'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The actress has been open about her ED journey.

“There was so much beauty ahead that I couldn’t see yet. So much love. And one of the greatest gifts of making it through is being able to turn around and share the hope I couldn’t see possible," she added. Snow then thanked the organizations that also helped her throughout her journey.

Article continues below advertisement

An Outpouring of Love

Source: MEGA Brittany Snow received a lot of love in the comments section.