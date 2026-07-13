Broadway 'Legend' Josh Grisetti Dies by Suicide at Age 44

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Josh Grisetti, the acclaimed Broadway actor, television performer and musical theater educator, has died by suicide at the age of 44. Grisetti’s death was announced by his close friend and Something Rotten! costar Rob McClure, who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram on Sunday, July 12. “It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday. I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this," he wrote.

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Source: MEGA Josh Grisetti’s death was announced by close friend and costar Rob McClure.

McClure, who starred alongside Grisetti in the Broadway musical and its national tour, described the loss as overwhelming and deeply painful. “Maggie and I are beyond heartbroken,” he wrote, adding that he had the honor of serving as the legend's best man at his wedding. “Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you, Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time,” he concluded.

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Broadway Stars Pay Tribute to a 'Beautiful, Gifted Human'

Source: MEGA Tributes pour in for Josh Grisetti as the theater community remembers a beloved performer.

Following the news, performers from across the theater world shared heartfelt messages honoring the Broadway star's life and legacy. Tony winner Donna Murphy called his passing “truly devastating & heartbreaking news,” describing him as “a beautiful, gifted human & artist.” Lea Salonga also expressed her sorrow in the comments on McClure’s tribute, while Rachel Zegler shared a simple red heart emoji in remembrance. Sierra Boggess, who starred opposite Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You, also shared an emotional tribute celebrating his creativity, humor and passion.

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Josh Grisetti’s Career Spanned Broadway, Television and Education

Source: MEGA Josh Grisetti was best known for his Broadway roles in 'Something Rotten!' and 'It Shoulda Been You.'

Born in Washington, D.C., on December 1, 1981, the late actor developed a passion for theater early in life. He studied drama at the North Carolina School of the Arts before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory. His Broadway career included standout performances in It Shoulda Been You and Something Rotten!, where he played Nigel Bottom opposite McClure’s Nick Bottom. The pair became known as the beloved “Bottom brothers” and later toured the country together with the production.

Source: @joshgrisetti/Instagram Josh Grisetti is survived by his realtor wife of six years, Mackenzie Grisetti.