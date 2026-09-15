Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Vows to 'Break the Cycle' After 'Finally' Coming Clean About Father's Childhood Abuse

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Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin is vowing to "break the cycle" after opening up about being abused by her father as a child. Baldwin, 47, said the painful story she recently shared publicly forced her to confront memories she had buried for decades.

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Brooke Baldwin Says Her Journey Became Personal

Source: MEGA The former CNN anchor revealed she is determined to 'break the cycle' after opening up about her father's abuse.

Baldwin spoke about her story in an Instagram post about her Substack on January 14. "This was a hard one to write," she began in the caption. "I've spent the last few weeks traveling across America, sitting with women who are breaking free — from cycles, expectations, patterns passed down through generations — and asking them what freedom actually means to them," Baldwin detailed. "Turns out, this wasn't just a freedom journey for them. It was one for me, too," she revealed. The ex-CNN anchor added: "A lot is coming up. Truths I pushed down. Stories I haven't thought about in decades. Including one I finally tell in this week's Unraveling." "This one's about what we inherit, what we unknowingly repeat, and what happens when one woman finally decides: I will be the one to break the cycle," she concluded.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @BROOKE_BALDWIN/INSTAGRAM Brooke Baldwin said traveling the country and hearing women's stories brought up truths she had pushed down for decades.

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Brooke Baldwin Reveals Childhood Abuse

Source: MEGA Brooke Baldwin opened up about a childhood beating by her father that she says she had never shared publicly before.

The story Baldwin referenced was the childhood experience she recently detailed in her Substack newsletter, Unraveling. She said she had never publicly discussed the incident before. "I have one very specific memory. Elementary school. My father... The belt," Baldwin wrote. Baldwin recalled the fear she felt waiting for her father's punishment, though she said she no longer remembers exactly what she had done. "The full-body panic. The anxiety of knowing the pain was coming. And also the semi-defiance: do itttttt," she recalled.

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'I Woke Up Black and Blue'

Source: MEGA Brooke Baldwin recalled being beaten with a belt so many times that she woke up 'black and blue' on her backside.

Baldwin said one incident became particularly memorable. "One time, I got belted so many times I woke up black and blue on my backside," she wrote. "Let the record reflect... this ended up being my last spanking," Baldwin affirmed. The incident happened just before Baldwin was supposed to leave for sleepaway camp. She said she was "mortified" at the possibility that other children would notice the bruising. Baldwin remembered showing the marks to her mother afterward. "This was my little-girl-way of speaking up. Do you see me? This hurt. This is not okay," the ex-anchor recalled. "I remember being furious. I remember trying to make her feel terrible," she added.

'Someone Has to Be the One to Break the Cycle'

Source: MEGA Brooke Baldwin reflected on family patterns and the choices passed down through generations.