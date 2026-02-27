Brooke Triplett's Approach to ‘Wins in Business’ Comes from Elon Musk’s Playbook

Article continues below advertisement

As a young female entrepreneur training women in remote sales, Brooke Triplett has breached enviable milestones with ‘She Sells with Brooke’ - a $10 million enterprise that has 2000 members swearing by its programmes in sales education and recruitment.

Source: Photo credit: Brooke Triplett, used with permission.

Her mantra for success borrows from tech genius and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s playbook. It is easy to get over-excited or smug with the numbers (especially when they’re so big), but she says this is where she resonates with Musk’s approach, “He’ll acknowledge a win, look up, register the achievement and then it’s straight back to the work. No over-celebrating. No ego inflation. Progress, then focus,” she explains. She herself advocates for “detaching emotionally” from the numbers, and credits this mindset for having brought “the real shift” in her 2-year-old business. “When numbers become the goal, you start making short-term decisions that erode what actually matters. Once I anchored back into culture, standards, and quality of execution, the business became cleaner and more sustainable,” she says. A Pathway of its Kind, the First Woman to Walk It Asked if she believes she’s self-made, Triplett says she is ‘self-led’ instead, claiming to be “the first woman in Australia to offer a structured, female-focused pathway into remote sales”.

Source: Photo credit: Brooke Triplett, used with permission.

Women in sales traditionally faced challenges in conventional sales roles which seemingly made sales a field naturally dominated by their male counterparts. Brooke shattered the glass ceiling to the extent that she experimented with, and then concretized her findings on the formula for success through women-centric remote sales training programmes specially curated by her, keeping in mind women’s natural strengths and operational requirements. She sees herself as “someone who paved the road” and “did the hard, early work when there was no proven model, no precedent, and no guarantee — so that other women wouldn’t have to guess or stumble their way in.”

Grounded and Real: All the Way to Multiple $10k+ Per Month Stories Several women trained under She Sells with Brooke’s programmes have already earned as much as an average of $10,000/month (lower-end). The testimonials speak for themselves. One of these women confirmed through an Instagram comment, “As someone who started this journey with you Brooke 2 months ago, I can confidently say how FREAKING supportive this community is, how much I’m learning and the stories and proof of women who are making this kind of money, working half the time they would in a corporate job and with half the stress! Your family is worth this!!!”

Source: Photo credit: Brooke Triplett, used with permission.

Yet, none of this is through cold-selling, door-to-door sales, multi-level marketing or pyramid schemes. None of it is also just a case of simply winging it with one’s ‘passion’ for sales. She firmly advises her trainees to “separate their ego from impact”. “Just because you love something doesn’t mean the world owes you attention for it”, she says. As someone who went from being a primary school teacher to a multi-million dollar enterprise owner from ground up, Triplett’s programmes - much like her own life - are firmly grounded in high-performing skills that she says can be acquired at any age and stage, and which make the trainees stellar remote closers.

Source: Photo credit: Brooke Triplett, used with permission.