OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
brooklyn beckham
NEWS

Brooklyn Beckham Will Not Reunite With Dad David for Christmas as Feud Rages On, Body Language Expert Predicts

Photo of Brooklyn and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham will reportedly miss out on family holiday festivities with parents David and Victoria, a body language expert predicts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

A Beckham holiday reunion is looking unlikely.

According to body language expert Joanne Pearson, Brooklyn Beckham’s recent absences from family events indicate that he will likely skip out on joining parents David and Victoria for Christmas.

Although Joanne cites the holidays as a “time for reconciliation,” she thinks the Beckham family rift may take longer to mend.

Image of Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly not on good terms with his father.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly not on good terms with his father.

“If there was any intention to mend the rift, we’d have seen a soft signal by now — a comment, a like, a subtle tag,” she explained. “The total silence across the year suggests the emotional distance remains. Unless one side makes a deliberate public gesture, I’d say the chances of a Christmas reunion photo are slim.”

The 26-year-old was not present at his father’s knighthood ceremony in November, as well as his 50th birthday celebration in May. His absence has become a pattern and will reportedly continue into the winter.

“When someone is repeatedly absent from emotionally charged family milestones, it’s rarely logistical — it’s emotional,” Joanne stated. “Body language isn’t just about what we see, it’s also about what’s missing. And in this case, the lack of presence, the lack of interaction, and even the lack of acknowledgment online, all point to a deep and ongoing disconnect.”

Image of David and Victoria Beckham may not see their son Brooklyn this holiday season.
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham may not see their son Brooklyn this holiday season.

Brooklyn has also opted out of posting about David’s milestones, a “clear non-verbal message” that he is taking space from his family.

“It’s not just that Brooklyn wasn’t in the photo — it’s that there was no gesture at all,” the body language expert pointed out. “No post, no comment, no digital nod. In modern communication, silence is one of the loudest signals you can send. It says: I’m not part of this narrative right now.”

MORE ON:
brooklyn beckham

Image of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are close with the actress' dad.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are close with the actress' dad.

During David’s public events, a lack of family unity is obvious and telling.

“Patterns matter,” Joanne reinforced. “When the same person opts out of milestone after milestone, it shows a withdrawal of alignment. In public families like the Beckhams, where shared moments have always projected unity, that kind of withdrawal speaks volumes.”

Why Are the Beckhams Feuding?

Image of Brooklyn Beckham's parents allegedly have tension with Nicola Peltz.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham's parents allegedly have tension with Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn is reportedly feuding with his parents due to tension between them and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

“[The drama has] nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola,” a source told a news outlet earlier this year. “All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken.”

