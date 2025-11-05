Brooklyn Beckham Will Not Reunite With Dad David for Christmas as Feud Rages On, Body Language Expert Predicts
Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
A Beckham holiday reunion is looking unlikely.
According to body language expert Joanne Pearson, Brooklyn Beckham’s recent absences from family events indicate that he will likely skip out on joining parents David and Victoria for Christmas.
Although Joanne cites the holidays as a “time for reconciliation,” she thinks the Beckham family rift may take longer to mend.
“If there was any intention to mend the rift, we’d have seen a soft signal by now — a comment, a like, a subtle tag,” she explained. “The total silence across the year suggests the emotional distance remains. Unless one side makes a deliberate public gesture, I’d say the chances of a Christmas reunion photo are slim.”
The 26-year-old was not present at his father’s knighthood ceremony in November, as well as his 50th birthday celebration in May. His absence has become a pattern and will reportedly continue into the winter.
“When someone is repeatedly absent from emotionally charged family milestones, it’s rarely logistical — it’s emotional,” Joanne stated. “Body language isn’t just about what we see, it’s also about what’s missing. And in this case, the lack of presence, the lack of interaction, and even the lack of acknowledgment online, all point to a deep and ongoing disconnect.”
Brooklyn has also opted out of posting about David’s milestones, a “clear non-verbal message” that he is taking space from his family.
“It’s not just that Brooklyn wasn’t in the photo — it’s that there was no gesture at all,” the body language expert pointed out. “No post, no comment, no digital nod. In modern communication, silence is one of the loudest signals you can send. It says: I’m not part of this narrative right now.”
- Kate & Jon Gosselin's Son Collin Admits He Hasn't Spoken To Most Of His Siblings In 'Five Or Six Years': 'I Want To Respect Their Space'
- Wendy Williams Spotted With Her Estranged Father & Brother In Miami As Cameras Roll For New Project
- Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman's Daughter Cecily Slams His Search For Brian Laundrie As A 'Publicity Stunt' To Rehab His Tarnished Image
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During David’s public events, a lack of family unity is obvious and telling.
“Patterns matter,” Joanne reinforced. “When the same person opts out of milestone after milestone, it shows a withdrawal of alignment. In public families like the Beckhams, where shared moments have always projected unity, that kind of withdrawal speaks volumes.”
Why Are the Beckhams Feuding?
Brooklyn is reportedly feuding with his parents due to tension between them and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
“[The drama has] nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola,” a source told a news outlet earlier this year. “All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken.”