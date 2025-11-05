Brooklyn Beckham Will Not Reunite With Dad David for Christmas as Feud Rages On, Body Language Expert Predicts

Article continues below advertisement

A Beckham holiday reunion is looking unlikely. According to body language expert Joanne Pearson, Brooklyn Beckham’s recent absences from family events indicate that he will likely skip out on joining parents David and Victoria for Christmas. Although Joanne cites the holidays as a “time for reconciliation,” she thinks the Beckham family rift may take longer to mend.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly not on good terms with his father.

“If there was any intention to mend the rift, we’d have seen a soft signal by now — a comment, a like, a subtle tag,” she explained. “The total silence across the year suggests the emotional distance remains. Unless one side makes a deliberate public gesture, I’d say the chances of a Christmas reunion photo are slim.” The 26-year-old was not present at his father’s knighthood ceremony in November, as well as his 50th birthday celebration in May. His absence has become a pattern and will reportedly continue into the winter. “When someone is repeatedly absent from emotionally charged family milestones, it’s rarely logistical — it’s emotional,” Joanne stated. “Body language isn’t just about what we see, it’s also about what’s missing. And in this case, the lack of presence, the lack of interaction, and even the lack of acknowledgment online, all point to a deep and ongoing disconnect.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham may not see their son Brooklyn this holiday season.

Brooklyn has also opted out of posting about David’s milestones, a “clear non-verbal message” that he is taking space from his family. “It’s not just that Brooklyn wasn’t in the photo — it’s that there was no gesture at all,” the body language expert pointed out. “No post, no comment, no digital nod. In modern communication, silence is one of the loudest signals you can send. It says: I’m not part of this narrative right now.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are close with the actress' dad.

During David’s public events, a lack of family unity is obvious and telling. “Patterns matter,” Joanne reinforced. “When the same person opts out of milestone after milestone, it shows a withdrawal of alignment. In public families like the Beckhams, where shared moments have always projected unity, that kind of withdrawal speaks volumes.”

Why Are the Beckhams Feuding?

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham's parents allegedly have tension with Nicola Peltz.