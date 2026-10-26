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Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Says She 'Can Still Feel the Sunshine Through' His Hugs Amid Dementia Battle

Image of Tallulah Willis and Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA; @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM

Tallulah Willis shared throwback picture while expressing love for Bruce Willis.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

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Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis shared a heartfelt reminder of their bond, revisiting a photograph of herself embracing the actor in 2018.

The post, shared on Instagram, comes as the Die Hard star continues to live with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

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'Can Still Feel The Sunshine Through Your Hugs'

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Image of Tallulah Willis with her father
Source: MEGA; @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM

The American artist occasionally shares glimpse of her special memories with Bruce.

Tallulah shared a tender moment with her father on Instagram, captioning the image, "2018 — love you everyday! Can still feel the sunshine through your hugs! ☀️☀️."

The post recalls how Tallulah has used photographs to preserve moments with her father, with fans and supporters pouring all their love into the comments section.

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Cherishing Time With Her Father

Image of Bruce Willis with Tallulah Willis
Source: @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM

Tallulah has been working as a mental health advocate.

While speaking on the Today show, Tallulah talked about the emotions surrounding her father's condition, while also expressing gratitude for the time she has spent with him so far.

"He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good, and is hard. There’s painful days, but there’s so much love," she said.

Tallulah also reflected on how the experience had changed her perspective, saying, "It’s really shown me to not take any moment for granted."

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Bruce's Wife Says Moments of Connection Remain

Image of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis
Source: MEGA

Emma revealed the family is actively looking after Bruce.

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, has also spoken publicly about the importance of maintaining their connection. In an August 2025 interview with ABC News, she described how he responds to affection from family members.

"Bruce is in really great health overall, you know. It's just his brain that is failing him," she revealed in in the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey.

"You know, when we are with him ... he lights up," she added. "He's holding our hands. We're kissing him. We're hugging him. He is reciprocating. You know, he is into it."

Emma also mentioned that she does not expect her husband to remember everything about their bond, as what she truly needs is to feel "a connection with him."

In 2023, the Death Wish star was confirmed to be suffering from frontotemporal dementia, which can impact the personality and behaviour of a person. Emma explained that even though Bruce is struggling a bit, the family has a "way of communicating with him, which is just a different, a different way."

Bruce's Family Continues to Raise Awareness About FTD

Image of Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis
Source: MEGA

The family often shares updates on Bruce's condition.

In 2022, the Pulp Fiction star announced that he was stepping away from acting after an aphasia diagnosis. In February 2023, they revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Since then, his family has been sharing updates while protecting moments of their private lives. In September, Emma told Entertainment Weekly that Bruce is "very present" and that they still experience "beautiful moments of joy and connection."

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