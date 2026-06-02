Bruno Mars Fan's 'Marry You' Proposal Turns Toronto Concert Into Real-Life Rom-Com
June 2 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
A Bruno Mars concert in Toronto became more than a singalong for one couple when a fan dropped to one knee during “Marry You” and turned the show into a stadium-sized proposal.
John Cuyugan proposed to Itzel Olea during Mars’ May 24 concert at Rogers Stadium, just as the singer performed the wedding-ready hit. In the viral video, Cuyugan gets down on one knee with a ring as nearby fans cheer, while Olea reacts emotionally to the surprise.
A Proposal Years in the Making
Cuyugan told Now Toronto that proposing during “Marry You” had long been his plan. He and Olea met at Square One in Mississauga in 2022, and he described it as “love at first sight.”
When they discussed wedding plans about two years ago, Olea said she wanted a proposal set to Mars’ song — the same idea Cuyugan had already imagined before meeting her.
“Way back I thought to myself also, ‘If I’m going to propose to someone as well, it’s going to be the same song.’ So, it’s like destiny, to be honest,” he said.
Cuyugan bought the ring in December and considered proposing on Valentine’s Day. When Mars announced his Rogers Stadium shows, he changed the plan.
“We both love Bruno Mars, and his music has been a part of a lot of important memories in our relationship,” he said.
Why the Moment Took Off
“The John Cuyugan and Itzel Olea proposal during Bruno Mars singing ‘Marry You’ at Rogers Stadium is not just a feel-good story. It is a live event marketing case study that played out in real time and Live Nation executed it perfectly,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
Philip said concert proposals travel fast because they deliver instant emotion.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“They compress everything an audience wants to feel into a single unscripted moment: love, surprise, music, community, and shared joy,” she explained. “When that moment is set to a song literally called ‘Marry You’, the algorithm does not even have to work hard. The content writes itself.”
Live Nation Joins the Love Story
After the clip spread, Live Nation offered the couple merchandise and free tickets for Mars’ final Toronto show on May 31.
“It cost them almost nothing relative to the earned media value it generated. Every outlet that covered the proposal also covered the reward. That is a two-for-one news cycle that no paid advertising campaign can replicate. The brand becomes part of the love story,” Philip explained.
“You cannot manufacture moments like this. But you can create the conditions for them and you can respond with grace when they happen,” she added. “Bruno Mars singing ‘Marry You’ to a 50,000-person stadium is a proposal waiting to happen every single night. The smart promoters know that and they are ready.”