Bruno Mars Fan's 'Marry You' Proposal Turns Toronto Concert Into Real-Life Rom-Com

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A Bruno Mars concert in Toronto became more than a singalong for one couple when a fan dropped to one knee during “Marry You” and turned the show into a stadium-sized proposal. John Cuyugan proposed to Itzel Olea during Mars’ May 24 concert at Rogers Stadium, just as the singer performed the wedding-ready hit. In the viral video, Cuyugan gets down on one knee with a ring as nearby fans cheer, while Olea reacts emotionally to the surprise.

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A Proposal Years in the Making

Source: @jhnchrs94/TIKTOK Itzel Olea reacted emotionally to the surprise proposal.

Cuyugan told Now Toronto that proposing during “Marry You” had long been his plan. He and Olea met at Square One in Mississauga in 2022, and he described it as “love at first sight.” When they discussed wedding plans about two years ago, Olea said she wanted a proposal set to Mars’ song — the same idea Cuyugan had already imagined before meeting her. “Way back I thought to myself also, ‘If I’m going to propose to someone as well, it’s going to be the same song.’ So, it’s like destiny, to be honest,” he said. Cuyugan bought the ring in December and considered proposing on Valentine’s Day. When Mars announced his Rogers Stadium shows, he changed the plan. “We both love Bruno Mars, and his music has been a part of a lot of important memories in our relationship,” he said.

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Why the Moment Took Off

Source: UNSPLASH Fans cheered as the moment unfolded in the crowd.

“The John Cuyugan and Itzel Olea proposal during Bruno Mars singing ‘Marry You’ at Rogers Stadium is not just a feel-good story. It is a live event marketing case study that played out in real time and Live Nation executed it perfectly,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. Philip said concert proposals travel fast because they deliver instant emotion.

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Source: MEGA The proposal quickly went viral.

“They compress everything an audience wants to feel into a single unscripted moment: love, surprise, music, community, and shared joy,” she explained. “When that moment is set to a song literally called ‘Marry You’, the algorithm does not even have to work hard. The content writes itself.”

Live Nation Joins the Love Story

Source: MEGA Live Nation gave the couple free tickets for Bruno Mars' final Toronto show.