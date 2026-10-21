TRUE CRIME NEWS Bryan Kohberger Challenges Judge's Role in His Case as Legal Fight Continues Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in the 2022 Idaho student murders. Brittany Vincent Oct. 21 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bryan Kohberger, the man convicted of the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022, wants Judge Steven Hippler, who presided over his case and sentenced him to life in prison, removed from his post-conviction case. Kohberger’s attorney, Greg Rauch, said in a new court filing that Hippler’s comments and actions at Kohberger’s sentencing create the appearance of bias against Kohberger.

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Kohberger’s Lawyer Pointed to the Judge’s Sentencing Remarks

Source: MEGA Judge Steven Hippler sentenced Kohberger to four consecutive life terms in July 2025.

Rauch submitted a 12-page response last week to prosecutors who are urging the court to keep Hippler on the case. In his submission, Rauch criticized comments Hippler made during Kohberger’s sentencing hearing concerning Kohberger’s silence, when the judge questioned whether it was possible to believe anything Kohberger might say. That comment “questioned [Kohberger’s] entire capacity for truthfulness and predicted deception in an explanation not yet even given,” Rauch wrote. Rauch also argued that Hippler’s “stated distrust” would make it difficult to know whether the judge found “particular testimony is false” or had already “made an advanced judgment” about Kohberger’s ability to tell the truth.

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Rauch Also Cited the Judge’s Tears at Sentencing

Source: MEGA Kohberger’s attorney, Greg Rauch, argued the judge’s remarks create a 'cumulative appearance of partiality.'

Rauch noted reports that Hippler wiped away tears while sentencing Kohberger to four consecutive life terms in July 2025. He explained that although the judge’s compassion is understandable, the “cumulative appearance of partiality” is not. At the sentencing, Hippler described Kohberger as a “faceless coward” and the “worst of the worst,” and he said Kohberger “slithered” into the house to kill the students, according to a report. Rauch argued these comments could lead a reasonable person to question whether the judge can remain impartial in the post-conviction proceeding.

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The Defense Says a Denied Extension Played a Role

Source: ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Latah County prosecutors called the effort a 'fishing expedition.'

Rauch criticized Hippler for denying Kohberger’s first defense team more time to prepare for trial in June 2025, and Kohberger pleaded guilty six days later. Rauch also noted that Hippler described concerns raised by defense attorney Anne Taylor as “empty and tactical.” Rauch said this is another area the new defense team will examine, including “whether trial counsel has sufficient time and assistance to ensure that Kohberger rationally understood the circumstances.” In his original 22-page motion in August, Rauch wrote, “This motion does not rest upon one adverse ruling, one harsh statement, or the mere fact that the judge who presided over Bryan Kohberger’s criminal case has been assigned to his post-conviction proceeding.” Rauch, a court-appointed attorney from Moscow, Idaho, was later joined on the new legal team by Jason Goldman, a New York lawyer who also represents Kohberger’s family.

Prosecutors Say the Remarks Don’t Show Bias

Source: MEGA Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed in November 2022.