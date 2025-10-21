or
Former 'Today' Host Bryant Gumbel, 77, Rushed to Hospital Via Ambulance in NYC After Suffering 'Medical Emergency'

Photo of Bryant Gumbel.
Source: MEGA

Bryant Gumbel was rushed to the hospital on Monday night, October 20.

Profile Image

Oct. 21 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Retired Today co-host Bryant Gumbel has been hospitalized after suffering a "medical emergency" in New York City.

The beloved television journalist, 77, was taken to the emergency room via ambulance shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, October 20, from his Manhattan apartment, sources with direct knowledge of Gumbel's health crisis told TMZ.

Gumbel was reportedly placed on a gurney as he was taken out of the building by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.

Image of Bryant Gumbel reportedly suffered a 'medical emergency.'
Source: MEGA

Bryant Gumbel reportedly suffered a 'medical emergency.'

Gumbel remains hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, October 21, where he's receiving treatment.

It's unclear what exactly happened to the former NBC employee at this time.

TMZ got in touch with a family member, who confirmed Gumbel is "OK," though they wouldn't elaborate on his condition.

Inside Bryant Gumbel's Career

Image of Bryant Gumbel starred on the 'Today' show for 15 years.
Source: MEGA

Bryant Gumbel starred on the 'Today' show for 15 years.

Gumbel is a beloved member of the Today show family after starring on the fan-favorite talk show for 15 years.

His stint on the long-running morning show began alongside Jane Pauley and Chris Wallace in 1982. Gumbel was the first Black co-host in Today history and additionally co-hosted with Katie Couric.

Gumbel's resume also consists of being a sports commentator, hosting HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Breaking News

Image of Bryant Gumbel married his second wife, Hilary, in 2002.
Source: MEGA

Bryant Gumbel married his second wife, Hilary, in 2002.

During his time on the today show, Gumbel was married to June Baranco — whom he said "I do" to in 1973 but divorced in 2001. The former flames share two kids: son Bradley and daughter Jillian.

One year later, Bryant tied the knot with his wife, Hilary. The lovebirds are still going strong to this day.

Bryant's late brother, Greg, was also a famed broadcaster in the sports industry, though he sadly died in 2024 at age 78 from pancreatic cancer.

Bryant Gumbel Had Malignant Tumor Removed in 2009

Image of Bryant Gumbel had tumor removed in 2009.
Source: MEGA

Bryant Gumbel had tumor removed in 2009.

Bryant has been fairly open about his health woes throughout his legendary career.

In 2009, the dad-of-two came forward about a surgery he had to remove a malignant tumor and part of his lung during a guest appearance on Live With Regis and Kelly.

Bryant had been filling in for late Live co-host Regis Philbin alongside Kelly Ripa when he explained, "They opened up my chest, they took out a malignant tumor, they took out part of my lung and they took out some other goodies."

One year later, he provided a positive update about his health, admitting to People, "I'm still doing well. Doctors tell me I’m free and clear, so I hope for better times. I’ve got very little to complain about."

