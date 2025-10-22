Who Is Bryant Gumbel's Wife Hilary? 6 Things to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Gumbel Is an Emmy Award-Winning Producer

Source: MEGA Bryant and Hilary Gumbel have been married for over two decades.

Bryant Gumbel and his wife, Hilary Gumbel, have been keeping the spark alive for more than two decades. According to Hilary's LinkedIn, she is "an Emmy Award-winning producer; an expert strategist at pairing philanthropic interests with media platforms to drive social engagement including: HBO, Discovery Inc., NBC, MSNBC, and Peacock." She has also worked as a producer on various projects for WarnerMedia and as an executive producer for UniChef, Uniting Through Food special.

Hilary Gumbel Is a Board of Directors Member for UNICEF USA

Source: MEGA Hilary Gumbel's husband was recently hospitalized due to a medical emergency.

From 2009 to 2010, Hilary served as a senior consultant for UNICEF USA's Celebrity Relations. She worked with the digital communications strategist "to determine communication goals for reach and engagement through all media platforms." Then, in April 2012, she became a Board of Directors member and began spearheading UNICEF USA's initiatives. Two years later, the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund awarded her the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award for her "extraordinary contributions on behalf of children through advocacy and philanthropy." Hilary also co-chaired the Annual UNICEF Gala and led the Governance and Nominating Committee, per LinkedIn. She is currently the chair of the UNICEF Advisory Council. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she led a corporate partnership with Discovery Network to help UNICEF distribute 1 billion vaccines to low and middle-income countries.

Hilary Gumbel Published a Cookbook in 2013

Source: MEGA Like Bryant Gumbel, Hilary has built a TV career.

In 2013, Hilary published her best-selling cookbook, UniChef: Top Chefs Unite. One hundred percent of her royalties were donated to UNICEF USA.

Bryant Gumbel Proposed to Hilary in December 2001

Source: MEGA Hilary Gumbel moved to New York in 1999.

Hilary and the former Today co-host got engaged in December 2001, a few months after Bryant finalized his divorce from his first wife, June Baranco.

Bryant and Hilary Gumbel Married in 2002

Source: MEGA Bryant Gumbel was first married to June Baranco.

In August 2022, Bryant and Hilary exchanged vows at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla. "It was very nice; the room was spectacular. He was happy, she was happy," Breakers' then-head of marketing, Dave Burke, said after the ceremony. "It was uneventful, just what Bryant wanted. The room was beautiful, Hilary was beautiful. It was terrific."

Bryant and Hilary Gumbel Previously Worked Together

Source: MEGA Bryant Gumbel is a father-of-two.